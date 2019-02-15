Khalil Farmer scored a game-high 23 points Wednesday as the Shipley boys’ basketball held off Penn Charter in double overtime, 77-75, in the Pennsylvania Independent Athletic Association first round. Chaz Owens added 19 points for the Gators, who will play the winner of Episcopal Academy and Hill School on Saturday.
In other first round action, Deuce Turner poured in 42 points in Malvern’s 90-66 triumph over Friends’ Central. The Friars will play the winner of Phelps and Germantown Academy.
***
Jeff Woodward and David Duda each scored 15 points to lead Methacton past Perkiomen Valley, 67-43, to win the Pioneer Athletic Conference for the second straight year. Brett Eberly and Erik Timko contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Warriors. Eberly became the single-season record holder for assists in Methacton history with his two assists tonight. He has 105 on the season.
***
Rye Ahronson recorded 19 points as Valley Forge Military Academy upended Dock Mennonite, 66-55, in the Bicentennial League semifinals. Duane Satchell added 16 points for the Trojans, who will take on Lower Moreland on Saturday at Morrisville at 3 p.m. Dock’s Jackson Scialanca scored 26 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,132 career points.
In the other semifinal, Shane Cohen scored 19 points as Lower Moreland outlasted Holy Ghost Prep in double overtime, 54-50. Joey Cerruti had 16 points for the Lions.
Valley Forge Military Academy and Lower Moreland will meet Saturday at 3 p.m. at Morrisville.
***
Jayquan Williams finished with 20 points as Frankford topped Roxborough, 64-55, in the Public League 6A playoffs. Seydou Ndiaye chipped in 18 points for the Pioneers.
Ceili Courduff led a balanced Lower Moreland attack with 10 points in a 51-23 victory over Christian Academy in the Bicentennial League semifinals. Riley Malone and Nicole Castor had nine points apiece for the Lions.
In the other semifinal, Carly Mulvaney and Mia Kolb combined for 25 points as Jenkintown knocked off New Hope-Solebury, 40-25.
Lower Moreland and Jenkintown will meet for the league final on Saturday at Morrisville at 1 p.m.
***
Maeve McCann, Alexis Eagan, and Arianna McGeary each scored 12 points as Bonner-Prendergast topped West Catholic, 56-41, in the Catholic League quarterfinals. Dakota McCaughan added 10 points for the Pandas. who will play Archbishop Carroll at Jefferson University on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In other quarterfinals action, Erin Sweeney notched 22 points as Archbishop Carroll defeated Lansdale Catholic, 53-37. The Patriots will play Bonner-Prendergast on Tuesday.
***
Jaye Haynes recorded 19 points in Germantown Academy’s 69-43 win over Penn Charter. Rachel Balzer contributed 16 points for the Patriots.
***
Bella Piselli scored a team-high 12 points as Episcopal Academy beat Baldwin, 42-36.
***
Maggie Pina netted a game-high 18 points as Notre Dame downed Springside Chestnut Hill, 61-49. Many McGurk added 13 points for the Irish.
The Philadelphia Catholic League and District 12 championships will be held Friday and Saturday at La Salle University. The PCL championships will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the District 12 championships starting at 6:30 p.m. on both days.