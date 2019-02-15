Jeff Woodward and David Duda each scored 15 points to lead Methacton past Perkiomen Valley, 67-43, to win the Pioneer Athletic Conference for the second straight year. Brett Eberly and Erik Timko contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Warriors. Eberly became the single-season record holder for assists in Methacton history with his two assists tonight. He has 105 on the season.