Luke Taylor pitched five innings and allowed one run and went 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs as Souderton clinched a berth in the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs with a 15-1 win over Garnet Valley. Conlan Wall went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Indians, who finished in fifth place in District 1 and will take on La Salle on Monday.