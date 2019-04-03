Jesse Goldman went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, and three RBIs to lead the Haverford School baseball team past Garnet Valley, 8-2, on Tuesday. Jacob Stacey clubbed a homer in support of Chris Clark, who allowed two runs in five innings for the win.
Charlie Andress and Drew Butera each recorded two hits and two RBIs as Malvern Prep blanked Bishop Shanahan, 11-0. Connor Offshack and Colin Wolfe each contributed three hits for the Friars.
Ben Kollender went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as Friends’ Central beat Moorestown Friends, 11-0. Eric Lillard added two doubles and an RBI for the Phoenix.
Brock Veit set the tone at the leadoff spot with a double and three runs scored as Central Bucks South defeated Central Bucks East, 11-4. Owen Petrich struck out five in as many innings to earn the win.
Jacob Horton’s grand slam fueled an eight-run sixth inning as Souderton knocked off Central Bucks West, 10-1. Luke Taylor pitched five scoreless innings for the win.
Dakota Barbet doubled and drove in two runs in Germantown Academy’s 10-0 triumph over Westtown. Cole Klein also knocked in a pair of runs for the Patriots.
Christian Ramos doubled and recorded three RBIs in GAMP’s 16-4 victory over Esperanza.
Sid Nazas struck out nine in five innings and helped himself to a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with a double and three RBIs to lead Fels past Simon Gratz, 10-0. Jalen Vasquez also doubled for the Panthers.
Richard Lugo blasted a double and a homer as Frankford rolled past String Theory, 17-0.
Wayne Stewart scattered two hits and struck out 14 as West Philadelphia edged Sankofa Freedom, 3-2. Kevon Harris tripled and knocked in all three of the Speedboys’ runs.
Grace Smith smashed a two-run homer in Episcopal Academy’s 6-1 victory over Baldwin. Emma Tansky tossed a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Mackenzie Tobler tripled and drove in two runs as Nazareth Academy topped St. Basil, 7-2.
Jalynn Colon doubled, tripled, and homered in Esperanza’s 17-11 victory over Washington. Katherine Vargas added a double and a home run for Toros.
Aaliyah Burton hit a home run in support of Londun Robinson as Overbrook beat Ben Franklin, 20-4.
Caylah Green homered and knocked in two runs in Constitution’s 15-5 win over Fels. Ellie Benedict struck out seven to earn the win.
Jordalys Santiago smacked a pair of doubles and got the win on the mound to lift Kensington over Saul, 15-8.
Hailey Sweeney threw a three-inning no-hitter and went 3-for-3 to record the 100th hit of her career as Bristol cruised past MaST Charter, 21-0. Kacie Pinelli belted a grand slam for the Warriors.
Jocelyn Pfleiger collected three hits, including a double, as Dock Mennonite beat Lower Moreland, 16-3.
Kathryn Toohey scored a game-high 4 goals as Garnet Valley took down Springfield Delco, 13-7. Regan Nealon and Kara Nealon each chipped in three goals for the Jaguars.
Cate Cox and Carly Wilson each delivered three goals in Radnor’s 15-5 decision over Haverford High. Missy Massimino and Margaret Mooney added two goals apiece for the Raiders.
West Chester Henderson benefited from 10 goal-scorers in a 21-7 triumph over Sun Valley. Anna Dinacci and Ella Tunnell paced the Warriors.
Becky Browndorf and Mack Moore each tallied four goals as Upper Dublin topped Gwynedd Mercy, 11-8.
Brooke Kane produced six goals as Nazareth Academy picked up a 19-1 win over St. Basil. Abby Watson and Katie Harmon contributed four goals apiece for the Pandas.
Catherine Merritt notched four goals as Upper Merion sneaked past Upper Perkiomen, 9-8.
Sarah Hartigan collected seven goals and an assist as St. Hubert knocked off Little Flower, 17-6. Tori Wolstenholme added a goal and five assists for the Bambies.
Margie Carden scored three goals and had three assists to lead Villa Maria past Villa Joseph Marie, 15-3. Abby Walheim chipped in a goal and five assists for the Hurricanes. Sarah Delaney scored her 100th career goal for the victors.
Mike Frederico scored two goals as Boyertown edged Perkiomen Valley, 4-3. Alex Axman and AJ Robinson added a goal apiece for the Bears.