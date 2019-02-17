Shane Cohen scored 30 points as the Lower Moreland boys’ basketball team beat Valley Forge Military Academy, 64-52, in the Bicentennial League championship on Saturday. Jake Himmelstein added 12 points.
Christian Ray’s 20 points led the Haverford School past Academy of New Church, 67-59, in the quarterfinals of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs.
Jameel Brown scored 16 points and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14. The Fords will play the winner of Malvern Prep and the Phelps School next week in the semifinals.
Elsewhere in PAISAA play, the Hill School defeated Shipley, 53-39, behind Ryan Moffat’s 14 points. Gabe Dorsey added 11 points and Caleb Dorsey notched a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Blues will face Westtown next week in the semifinals.
UConn recruit Jalen Gaffney drained the game-winning shot as time expired to help the Moose beat the Perkiomen School, 68-67, and advance in the postseason.
Carly Mulvaney scored 15 points as Jenkintown beat Lower Moreland, 40-16, to win its second straight Bicentennial League final. Mia Kolb added nine points and Natalie Kolb had eight.
Sydney Tornetta recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Methacton past Unionville, 46-26, in the first round of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs.
Abby Penjuke scored 15 points and collected 10 rebounds to notch a double-double, and Sydney Hargrove tallied 11 points and 5 steals. The Warriors will face Downingtown East in the second round on Wednesday.
Jaye Haynes netted 24 points to help Germantown Academy top Friends’ Central, 66-38, in the quarterfinals of the PAISAA tournament. Elle Stauffer chipped in 12 points. The Patriots will play Abington Friends in the semifinals next Friday.
The Kangaroos advanced with a 63-48 victory over Westtown. Cire Worley drained six three-pointers to record 24 points and Paige Mott scored 12.
In other PAISAA action, St. Joe’s recruit Lauren Ross recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds as Shipley defeated Notre Dame, 72-51.
Penn State recruit Anna Camden also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. The Gators will take on Penn Charter in the semifinals on Friday.
Kaitlyn Carter’s double-double guided the Quakers past the Hill School, 53-40. Carter dropped 23 points, corralled 12 rebounds and dished 3 assists. Carmen Williams scored 17 points and grabbed 6 boards.