Adam Salvaggio scored the game-winning goal with seven seconds left in overtime to give the Haverford School lacrosse team a 9-8 win over St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) on Thursday. The Fords trailed 7-6 after three quarters but came back to beat the previously unbeaten Saints. The Haverford School has now won three games in a row after its 13-8 loss to McDonogh School (Md.) on March 12.
Malvern Prep lost, 14-9, to Calvert Hall (Md.). The Cardinals scored five straight goals during the third quarter and outscored Malvern Prep 8-2. Matthew Civitella led the Friars with four goals, and Colin McGill scored twice. Jack Sawyer, a Maryland recruit, and Cole Herbert, a North Carolina recruit, each had three goals and three assists for Calvert Hall.