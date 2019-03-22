Adam Salvaggio scored the game-winning goal with seven seconds left in overtime to give the Haverford School lacrosse team a 9-8 win over St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) on Thursday. The Fords trailed 7-6 after three quarters but came back to beat the previously unbeaten Saints. The Haverford School has now won three games in a row after its 13-8 loss to McDonogh School (Md.) on March 12.