Jesse Goldman’s grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a tie game and put The Haverford School on the path to an 11-1 win over Strath Haven in six innings. The Fords scored nine runs in the fifth inning before Sean Clark drove in Calvin Costner for the game-ending run in the sixth. Strath Haven took a 1-0 lead in the third off a solo homer by Kevin Peichel. The Fords tied the game in the next inning with a home run by Joe Bonini. Ryan Reed pitched three scoreless innings for his first-career win.