Methacton girls’ lacrosse came from behind to beat Souderton, 12-7, on Friday. Methacton outscored Souderton 8-1 in the second half. Julia McCann and Jayme Weber each had hat-tricks for the Warriors. Souderton’s Riley McGowan scored a team-high five goals.
***
Kiley Mottice scored five goals and dished three assists in Archbishop Carroll’s 18-7 win over Upper Dublin. Kellie Anne Matey scored four goals and helped the Patriots maintain possession by winning nine draw controls. Madison Henry recorded a hat-trick and won five draws for Archbishop Carroll. Jen McCarry, Mack Moore and Julia Reardon each scored twice for Upper Dublin.
***
Molly Weygand scored six goals in Upper Merion’s 15-11 win over Lower Merion. She also had an assist to lead the team in points. Riley O’Malley netted a hat-trick and added three assists. Catherine Merritt scored four times and had an assist.
***
Five players had multi-goal games for Radnor in its 18-2 win over Plymouth Whitemarsh. Ellie Mueller led all players with four goals and won seven draw controls. Annie Burton, Cierra Hopson, Tori DiCarlo and Julia Rigolizzo each scored twice for the Raiders.
***
West Chester Rustin beat Strath Haven, 14-8. The Golden Knights outscored Strath Haven 9-2 in the first half. Olivia Memeger scored a hat-trick in the loss for the Panthers.
Softball
Diane Torregrossa drove in two runs and recorded her 100th career hit in Garnet Valley’s 10-3 win over Interboro. The Jaguars had 16 hits in the contest. Annie Bechtold reached base four times, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and walking twice. Kelly McLaughlin and Audrey Shenk each had three-hit games for Garnet Valley.
Baseball
Jesse Goldman’s grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a tie game and put The Haverford School on the path to an 11-1 win over Strath Haven in six innings. The Fords scored nine runs in the fifth inning before Sean Clark drove in Calvin Costner for the game-ending run in the sixth. Strath Haven took a 1-0 lead in the third off a solo homer by Kevin Peichel. The Fords tied the game in the next inning with a home run by Joe Bonini. Ryan Reed pitched three scoreless innings for his first-career win.
***
Josiah Smith pitched four no-hit innings and went 2-for-2 at the plate in Faith Christian’s 11-0 win over Phil-Mont Christian. Smith struck out 10 hitters before being relieved by Aidan Fretz, who struck out the side in his lone inning of work.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Boys’ Latin defeated Simon Gratz, 10-0, in Public League action. Jamal White scored a team-high four goals and added an assist. Breckel Jefferson scored twice for the Warriors. Nate Jones had a four-point game with one goal and three assists.
***
Marple Newtown shutout Pottsgrove in the first and third quarters of its 13-3 win. Colin Ferry scored four goals, and his twin brother Liam made four saves. Dominic Mandell also stopped four shots. Luke Jelus, CJ Lane and Marlon Weathers each scored twice for the Tigers.
***
Will Schnorr and Will Bryan both had hat-tricks in Conestoga’s 11-3 win over Perkiomen Valley. Schnorr led all scorers with four goals and added an assist. Brendan Murphy recorded four points with two goals and two assists.