The Plymouth Whitemarsh baseball team looked dead in the water in Friday’s District 1 Class 6A quarterfinals matchup against Souderton.
The Colonials were getting no-hit by Indians’ pitcher Luke Taylor, however, Plymouth Whitemarsh scored three runs apiece in the visiting sixth and seventh innings to wipe away a three-run deficit to defeat Souderton, 6-3.
The first of Andrew Kliesh’s two doubles got the PW on the board in the sixth and Kevin Reilly’s two-run homer tied the game. Kliesh then broke the tie with a two-run double in the seventh.
Brett Bottinger got the win for the Colonials. He allowed two earned runs in a complete game.
Plymouth Whitemarsh will face Neshaminy in Tuesday’s semifinals.
In other 6A action, Cory Joyce went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as No. 7 seed Neshaminy upset No. 2 seed Garnet Valley, 8-1. Tyler Jones had two hits and two RBIs to support Max Temple, who allowed an earned run over six innings. The Redskins will play Plymouth Whitemarsh on Tuesday.
David Owsik smacked the go-ahead RBI double in the visiting sixth inning as Downingtown East knocked off Methacton, 4-2. Matt Vitali gave the Cougars an insurance run with an RBI single later in the inning.
***
Jackson Campbell pitched a four-hit complete game as Springfield Montco played error-free ball in a 7-1 triumph over Lower Moreland to win the District 1 Class 4A title. Ryan Deal and Max Perry each had two RBIs for the Spartans, who broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. Downingtown East will play Central Bucks South on Tuesday.
***
Sammy Siani went 4-for-5 with two home runs as No. 8 seed Penn Charter took down top-seeded Springside Chestnut Hill, 13-7, in the PAISAA quarterfinals. The Quakers will play Perkiomen School in Saturday’s semfinals. at Upper Perkiomen.
In other quarterfinals action, David Smith tossed a four-hitter and belted a two-run homer to lead Perkiomen School over Friends’ Central, 8-0. Smith added another RBI with a single in the sixth inning. The Panthers will play Penn Charter on Saturday.
The other semifinal on Saturday will feature Haverford School and Malvern at Perkiomen School.
***
John McNamee blasted a home run and doubled in Holy Ghost Prep’s 9-1 victory over West Chester Rustin in the District 1 Class 5A semifinals. The Firebirds will play Bishop Shanahan, who knocked off Marple Newtown, in Wednesday’s final at Widener University.
Catholic League Preview
La Salle and Cardinal O’Hara are set to square off for the Catholic League title on Saturday at Widener University. First pitch is slated for noon.
La Salle, which owned the No. 1 seed in the Catholic League, is coming into final after surviving a 13 inning classic against Father Judge in the semifinals. The Explorers showed their resiliency by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.
The Explorers are led by senior Owen Lawn and junior Justin Igoe. According to MaxPreps, Lawn is hitting .371 with five home runs and 26 RBIs. Igoe is batting .366 with 14 RBIs.
Cardinal O’Hara captured the No. 3 seed in the Catholic League with a 10-3 record and got past Bonner-Prendergast, 6-5, and had no problem with Roman Catholic, winning 12-1 in the semifinals.
Jim White leads the Lions with a .528 average with eight extra-base hits. Dan Hopkins is batting .481 with 21 runs and 17 RBIs.
Luciana Boggi was 3-for-3 with a triple and Abby Quinn knocked in two runs as Penn Charter topped Notre Dame, 5-1, to win the PAISSA title. It’s the Quakers’ fourth title in five years. Maddie Solo added two hits and two runs scored for the victors.