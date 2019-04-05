Luke Cantwell hit a two-out, two-RBI single in the visiting eighth inning to lift the Archbishop Wood baseball team over St. Joseph’s Prep, 8-4, on Thursday. The Vikings added two more insurance runs in the the inning. Bob Hennessey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Wood.
***
Devon Koger delivered with a base-loaded, two-out double in the seventh inning as Neumann-Goretti edged Springside Chestnut Hill, 3-2. Connor Cook got the win tossing 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball.
***
Will Binder stroked a walk-off single as Holy Ghost upended Dock Mennonite, 4-3.
***
Nick Bitsko helped himself to a win on the mound with two homers and four RBIs in Central Bucks East’s 10-3 triumph over North Penn. Andrew Whinney, Tommy Webb, and Jack Nugent added doubles for the Knights.
***
George Castro and Jose Camilo each homered as Frankford rolled past Franklin Towne Charter, 12-2. Castro also added a double, along with Richard Lugo and Cesar Castro.
***
Jett Flaxman and Blake Mayberry each doubled to support Milton James in Central 10-3 victory over Esperanza.
***
Fred O’Rourke struck out 15 batters over six innings, and doubled, to lead Constitution over Northeast, 10-0.
***
Erik Lipson and Damian Hammond combined for five hits and seven RBIs as GAMP cruised past Mastbaum, 12-0.
***
Kyle Lyons delivered with an RBI double as part of an eight-run sixth inning as Unionville knocked off Kennett, 8-6.
Ellie Kelcy laced two doubles and a triple as Upper Dublin held off Abington, 9-7. Gretchen Wolpert added two doubles and four RBIs for the Cardinals.
***
Cait Ferry hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded as Nazareth Academy edged Hallahan, 4-3. Mackenzie Tobler and Megan Dignam each smacked doubles for the Pandas.
***
Natalie Florschutz went 3-for-4 with two home runs and picked up the win on the mound to carry Coatesville past Downingtown East, 9-6. Kayla Bock also hit two home runs for the Red Raiders.
***
Morgan DeFreitas doubled and homered as Downingtown West downed West Chester Henderson, 7-1. Cait Coker and Carly Grandizio added homers for the Whippets, while Natalie Bebee allowed three hits and struck out nine for the win.
***
Hailey Sweeney punched out 14 batters and went 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run and a double as Bristol defeated Lower Moreland, 15-6. Destiny Brophy contributed a triple for the Warriors.
***
Lindsey Davies allowed one run and struck out 14 as St. Hubert topped Little Flower, 8-1. Jordan Frye lashed a triple and drove in two runs as the Bambies scored all their runs in the sixth inning.
***
Jessica Ermi smashed a double and a home run as Harriton beat Lower Merion, 13-1. Anna Reisner and Julia Ermi added doubles for the Rams.