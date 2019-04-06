Late-game heroics gave Methacton an 8-7 overtime win over Central Bucks West in a non-league girls’ lacrosse game. Jayme Weber scored the game-winning goal with 2:06 left in overtime after Sydney Tornetta scored the game-tying goal with less than five seconds left in regulation. Tornetta scored twice and had three assists. Katy Benton also scored twice for the Warriors, who improved to 5-1.