Taliyah Rahman scored a game-high 23 points Thursday as the Audenried girls’ basketball will play in the Public League final for the first time in program history after defeating Mastery North, 72-60. Alanis Hill added 21 points for the Rockets.
Audenried has won its last five straight games, and beat GAMP and Girls High to get to the semifinals.
In the other semifinal, Janai Smith led a balanced Imhotep attack with 16 points in a 76-33 victory over Palumbo. Alana Swift added 12 points for the Panthers.
Imhotep defeated Motivation, Constitution, and Palumbo by an average of 35 points on their way to the finals. The Panthers beat the Audenried twice this season, 77-63, on Dec. 19 and 66-50 on Jan. 25.
The two are set to play on Saturday at the Liacouras Center at 5 p.m.
***
Dana Bandurick notched 17 of her 23 points in the second half as Council Rock North rolled past Pennridge, 63-38, in the District 1 Class 6A second round. Sydney Blum chipped in 20 points for the Indians, who will play Neshaminy on Saturday.
In other 6A action, Lucy and Olivia Olsen combined for 22 points as Spring-Ford downed Haverford High, 58-39. Emily Tiffan and Alyssa Yuan added 10 points apiece for the Rams, who will play Upper Dublin on Saturday.
Bella Smuda led all scorers with 19 points as Downingtown East knocked off Methacton, 54-46. Mary McFillin had 10 points for the Cougars, who will travel to top-seeded Garnet Valley on Saturday.
***
Kyra Quigley recorded 18 points in Sacred Heart Academy’s 57-27 win over Bristol in the District 1 Class 2A semifinals. Carina Fichera contributed 10 points for the Lions, who will meet Dock Mennonite in Saturday’s title game at Harriton.
***
St. Basil used a balanced attack of 13 scorers to beat Calvary Christian, 64-17, in the District 1 class 3A semifinals. Savannah Whiteley and Casey Remolde led the way with eight points apiece for the Panthers.
In the other semifinal, Rachel Saxton scored nine points as New Hope-Solebury defeated MaST Charter, 35-18.
St. Basil and New Hope-Solebury will meet for the title on Saturday at Plymouth Whitemarsh at noon.
Drew Lenkaitis produced 21 points as Unionville topped Radnor, 60-46, in the District 1 Class 5A first round. Bo Furrey-Bastin had 18 points for the Indians, who will Sun Valley on Saturday.
In other 5A action, Sean Elliott and Jack Rittenmeyer each scored 13 points in Holy Ghost Prep’s 53-44 victory over Upper Merion. Greg Sylvester chipped in 12 points for the Firebirds, who will meet Pottsgrove on Saturday.
Malcolm Williams registered a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds as Penncrest cruised past Pottstown, 67-36. The Lions will face West Chester Rustin on Saturday.
***
Jayquan Williams finished with 20 points as Frankford qualified for the PIAA state playoffs with a 56-42 triumph over Martin Luther King. Seydou Ndiaye, Jaire Ballard-West, and Jeremiah Vilburn each added 11 points for the Pioneers.
***
Carson Curry scored 16 points to lead Girard College past Plumstead Christian, 45-35. Aquil Stewart and Samir Logan contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Cavaliers.
***
Max Scott led all scorers with 22 points as Church Farm upended Dock Mennonite, 70-63, in the District 1 Class 2A semifinals. Demetrius Lilley chipped in 14 points for the Griffins, who will play Delco Christian on Saturday at Harriton.