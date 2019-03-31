John Armentani singled up the middle to break a scoreless tie in the tenth inning to lift the Holy Ghost Prep baseball team over La Salle, 1-0, on Saturday. Gage Moyer, who scored on Armentani’s single, stole second base put himself into scoring position. John Neeld tossed 5 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win.
Gabe Rappa struck out nine and allowed two hits in six innings as Neumann-Goretti topped Penn Charter, 3-1.
Archbishop Ryan scored six runs in the first two innings to cruise to a 7-0 victory over Lincoln. Nick Costanzo, Sean Shields, and Carlos Cruz each doubled for the Raiders.
Nick Wiesendanger doubled, drove in three runs, and got the win on the mound to leas Garnet Valley past Conestoga, 12-11. Colin Robinson added three RBIs for the Jaguars.
Dylan Grim punched out five batters in three perfect innings as Westtown rolled past George School, 15-0. Ed Gonald homered for the Moose.
Lauren Hagy went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in Archbishop Ryan’s 5-1 triumph over Truman. Dana Bell tossed a complete game while scattering two hits and striking out 11.
Lindsey Davies tossed a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as St. Hubert’s downed Hallahan, 5-0. Davies helped herself with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with an RBI.
Maddie Solow hit two home runs, but it wasn’t enough as Penn Charter fell to Newark Charter (Del.), 6-4. Abbie Quinn also homered for the Quakers.
Meghan Dempsey went 2-for-4 at the plate and pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts as Hill School beat Friends Select, 11-3.
Dempsey hit two home runs in the second game of the doubleheader as Hill School rolled to a 13-2 victory. Tori Moran allowed two runs in six innings for the Blues.
Bridget Finley scored a game-high five goals as Villa Maria edged Unionville, 11-10. Abby Walheim added three goals for the Hurricanes.
Madi McKee and Regan Nealon each scored three goals in Garnet Valley’s 11-9 victory over Kennard-Dale.
Lindsey Coffey scored two goals, including the game-winner with 32 seconds left in Hill School’s 10-9 triumph over Canterbury School (Conn.).
Nate Rose and Alex Wall recorded two goals apiece as Abington sneaked past Methacton, 8-7.
Nick Steele notched a hat trick as Perkiomen Valley defeated Lansdale Catholic, 5-1. Sam Nice and Connor Roop added a goal for the Vikings.
Luke Sermarini led all players with four goals to lead Neshaminy past Marple Newtown, 12-9. Corror McVey, Jeremy Sheley, and Noah Weiman each chipped in two goals for the Redskins.
Michael Stewart and Leo Wackerman finished with two goals apiece in Harriton’s 14-5 win over Upper Merion.