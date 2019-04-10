Logan Keller’s sacrifice fly scored Luke Kania, who doubled, in the visiting ninth as the Haverford School baseball team edged Malvern Prep, 2-1, on Tuesday. Zak Summy got the win in four hitless innings of relief with six strikeouts. Chris Clark started the game for the Fords and struck out seven over five innings. Clark and Summy stranded 14 baserunners.