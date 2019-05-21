Alex Almonte recorded four goals and three assists to help the Archbishop Carroll girls’ lacrosse team top Cardinal O’Hara, 20-6, to win its 19th straight Catholic League championship on Monday. Kellie Anne Matey notched four goals, three draw controls and one assist. Amber Germer, Madison Henry and Kiley Mottice each had hat tricks.
Rodney Quarels earned MVP honors as Palumbo defeated Central, 3-2, to win its second consecutive Public League championship. The Griffins won the fifth set, 16-14. Central led Palumbo, 2-1, but the Griffins claimed two straight sets to win the title. Palumbo will face Lansdale Catholic in the District 12 Class 2A championship at Archbishop Ryan on Thursday.
***
La Salle beat Lansdale Catholic, 3-0, to win its fourth straight Catholic League title. The Explorers will play Central on Thursday in the District 12 Class 3A championship.
Ryan Schreiber’s walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Ridley past Perkiomen Valley, 4-3, in the first round of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. Ethan Petko earned the win and hit a triple. TJ McNeely doubled. The Raiders will play Garnet Valley on Wednesday in the second round.
Elsewhere in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs, Chris Davis had three RBIs to help Boyertown beat Council Rock South, 8-2. The Bears will face Methacton in the second round on Wednesday.
***
Wilfredo Rodriguez earned the win in Frankford’s 4-1 victory over GAMP in the quarterfinals of the Public League playoffs. The Pioneers will take on Kensington in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Pottsgrove edged Oxford, 5-4, thanks to two runs in the bottom of the seventh in the first round of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs. Avery Spencer went 3-for-3 with a double and one run. Garrett Heft had two hits and two RBIs.
Genevieve Ebaugh pitched a complete game and had 10 strikeouts as Kennett edged Downingtown East, 3-2, in the first round of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. She also had two hits and one RBI. Ainsley Albert went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. The Blue Demons will face Conestoga in the second round on Wednesday.
In other Distict 1 Class 6A action, Tori Bockrath hit a homer and Paige Deal doubled to lead Methacton past Truman, 7-3. The Warriors will play Garnet Valley in the second round on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the District 1 Class 6A bracket, Coatesville defeated William Tennent, 8-4. Phoebe Clemens and Payton Landis each hit home runs and had two RBIs. The Red Raiders will take on Neshaminy in the second round on Wednesday.
***
Billie Kerwood had 17 strikeouts to help Interboro down Sun Valley, 5-0, in the first round of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs. She also hit a double. Logan Stewart had a double and two RBIs. Kate Hill’s single in the fourth inning scored the first two runs of the game. The Buccaneers will face West Chester East on Wednesday in the second round.
Upper Dublin topped Chichester, 12-0, in other District 1 Class 5A play. Ellie Kelcy went 3-for-3 with a homer and had four RBIs. Korynn Bischoff had a double and three RBIs. Lauren Carboni added three RBIs. The Cardinals will play Upper Perkiomen in the second round on Wednesday.