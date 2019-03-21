The NCAA Tournament has arrived.
During the first round of March Madness, it can be difficult to keep track of teams, let alone players. Here are some of the former local high school stars that will be taking the court in the next few days.
Reddish played his high school hoops at Westtown as a 6-foot-8 point guard. One of the three highly touted freshmen with the Blue Devils, Reddish, Zion WIlliamson, and R.J. Barrett earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
This summer, the Norristown native could be the second Westtown player to enter the NBA as a lottery pick. He’s projected as a top-10 pick by ESPN and NBADraft.net.
Duke takes on East region 16 seed North Dakota State on Friday at 7:10 p.m.
Hunter is having a breakout redshirt sophomore season with the Cavaliers, averaging 15.1 points and five rebounds. He was a Friends Central standout, and averaged 23.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3 assists his senior season while finishing as a finalist for Gatorade Player of the Year.
Virginia, the No. 1 seed in the South region, plays No. 16 Gardner-Webb Friday at 3:10 p.m.
Gillespie, who exploded late at Archbishop Wood and picked up a Villanova offer a senior in 2017, is averaging 11.1 points for the Wildcats in his sophomore season.
Villanova, a No. 6 seed in the South region, plays No. 11 St. Mary’s Thursday at 7:20 p.m.
Cosby-Roundtree was a part of a senior class that won four straight state championships at Neumann-Goretti. He’s averaging 5.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Wildcats in just over 20 minutes per game.
Malone, a sophomore at Fairleigh-Dickinson, is a part of Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 1,000-point scorers largely thanks to a 600-point senior season.
Malone’s Knights won their play-in game against Prairie View A&M and take on the West region No. 1 seed Gonzaga Thursday at 7:27 p.m.
Doughty, a junior who starred at Math Civics & Sciences, averages 7.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Midwest region No. 5 seed Tigers, who take on No. 12 seed New Mexico State Thursday at 1:30.
Spencer, a senior and former four-star recruit from William Tennent, joins Doughty in the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament game.