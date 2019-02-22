Imhotep, which beat Mastery North in the final last year, was led Thursday by Janai Smith’s 16 points and Alana Swift’s 12 in a 76-33 victory over Palumbo in the semifinal. Like the boys, the Imhotep girls have dominated this season. They defeated Motivation, Constitution, and Palumbo by an average of 35 points on their way to the final. The Panthers also beat Audenried twice this season, 77-63, on Dec. 19 and 66-50 on Jan. 25.