La Salle scored three goals in the third period to beat North Allegheny, 6-3, in the Class 3A championship. Lipkin scored short-handed to break the tie in the third period and netted his third goal about eight minutes later to give the Explorers a two-goal lead. Lipkin also assisted on one of Michael Casey’s two goals. Daniel Sambuco had a four-point game for the Explorers with one goal and three assists.