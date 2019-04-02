After all, it wasn’t like the 18-year-old Pottstown native was new to the tournament. Mancini placed fourth in the PIAA Class 3A state competition last season at 152 pounds. But, instead of bemoaning his ill fortune, Mancini used that loss — a 5-4 defeat to Scranton senior William Evanitsky in the quarterfinals — as a focal point for improvement and a catalyst for change in his mental approach to his sport.