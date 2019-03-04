Despite the recent scandal involving allegations of embezzlement against the game’s former president, coaches from the Philadelphia Public, Catholic and Inter-Ac leagues will choose 100 players for the Philadelphia City All-Star football game Tuesday night, according to members of the game’s executive committee.
In a phone interview, Cliff Hubbard, the former longtime Roxborough football coach and once the executive director of athletics for the school district of Philadelphia, said he was “optimistic” the game would be played.
- Attorney: West Catholic’s Brian Fluck embezzled money from City All-Star Football Game
- Families on difficulty getting scholarship money from Brian Fluck, city all-star game: ‘I wonder if something’s going on here’
- West Catholic coach Brian Fluck steps down from football all-star game board amid financial investigation
Hubbard expects the game to be held at Northeast High School on May 18.
On Monday afternoon, Imhotep coach Nick Lincoln confirmed that he has agreed to coach the Public team.
The coach of the Non-Public side has not yet been chosen, according to Hubbard.
B.J. “Butch” Hogan, the Catholic League’s football moderator and Cardinal O’Hara’s football coach and athletic director, confirmed that Catholic League players were available to play in the game.
Hubbard, who coached at Roxborough from 1969 to 2002, said he has been involved with the all-star game since it began in 1975. (He also coached at Fels for 2006-07.) He is the executive committee’s treasurer, a title, he said, he has held in name only.
Hubbard was also once the president of the all-star game’s executive committee before he stepped down to become the school district’s executive athletic director from 2002 to 2006, he said.
Last week, Doug Macauley, the former athletic director and coach at Dobbins Tech and currently the executive committee’s vice president, said he and Hubbard had been working hard to organize the game despite recent turmoil.
On Feb. 8, the Inquirer reported that West Catholic football coach Brian Fluck had stepped down as president of the executive committee after questions arose about missing funds.
In a statement emailed to the Inquirer Feb. 13, Fortunato N. Perri Jr., the attorney representing the executive committee, wrote that an audit revealed Fluck had “misappropriated and embezzled funds that he was entrusted to manage while in his capacity as president.”
In February, board members of the all-star game, who asked not to be named, said more than $50,000 could be missing.
Fluck (pronounced Fluke) remains the football coach at West Catholic and also remains on paid-administrative leave, according to a school official. Fluck had been the athletic director at West Catholic from 2007 to 2016. He also served as president of the all-star game’s executive committee for 10 years.
Fluck, one of the most accomplished coaches in Philadelphia Catholic League football history, has declined to comment.
His attorney, Richard F. Klineburger III, in an emailed statement to the Inquirer, wrote that his client was “more than willing” to participate in a full-fledged audit “to ensure that he, along with the Board, complied with the by-laws.”
Fluck was also a standout football player when he graduated from West Catholic in 1988. He then played football at Temple.
On Oct. 6, 2018, Fluck and nine other West Catholic alumni were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame during a halftime ceremony at Widener University, while the Burrs hosted Bishop McDevitt.
Last season, West Catholic (12-3, 6-1) finished second in the Blue division. In the PIAA state playoffs, the Burrs advanced to the Class 2A semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Southern Columbia.
In total, Fluck won nine Catholic League football championships, six city championships, and a PIAA Class 2A championship in 2010.