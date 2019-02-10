Christian Ray became Haverford School basketball’s all-time leading scorer Saturday by scoring 19 points in a 51-46 victory over Camden in the Paul VI Winter Classic. Ray, a La Salle recruit, is up to 1,578 career points. St. Joseph’s recruit Jameer Nelson and Jameel Brown added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Fords.
***
Villanova recruit Eric Dixon scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Abington cruised past Pennsbury, 77-47, in the Suburban One League semifinals. Penn recruit Lucas Monroe contributed 15 points and seven assists for the Ghosts.
In the other semifinal, Jon Post recorded a game-high 21 points as Pennridge took down Cheltenham, 60-42. Navy recruit Sean Yoder chipped in 19 points for the Rams.
Pennridge and Abington will meet Monday at Bensalem Monday for the title game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
***
Jhamir Brickus finished with 25 points in Coatesville’s 60-50 triumph over West Chester Rustin in the Ches-Mont semifinals. Dapree Bryant had 15 points for the Red Raiders.
In the other semifinal, Wyatt Hockenberry scored a game-high 19 points as Unionville outlasted West Chester East in overtime, 62-58. Drew Lenkitis added 15 points for the Indians.
Coatesville and Unionville will play for the Ches-Mont title on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Downingtown West.
***
Jordan Longino led all scorers with 28 points, and surpassed 1,000 for his career, as Germantown Academy took down St. Albans (Md.), 84-67. Juan Adames contributed 15 points for the Patriots.
***
Chris Arcidiacono poured in 34 points as Perkiomen School defeated st, Thomas Moore, 97-76.
Girls’ Basketball
Lizzie Deal, Casey Remolde, and Shannon Remolde scored 11 points apiece to lift St. Basil into the Catholic Academies title game with a 47-27 win over Gwynedd-Mercy.
In the other semifinal, Abby Walheim led Villa Maria with 10 points in a 37-33 victory over Mount St. Joseph. Paige Lauder added eight points for the Hurricanes.
St. Basil will meet Villa Maria Wednesday at La Salle College High School at 7 p.m.
***
Cassandra Brown delivered with 23 points as Abington topped Upper Dublin, 56-44, in the Suburban One League semifinals. Khalis Whiting added 13 points for the Ghosts.
In the other semifinal, Brooke Mullin posted 22 points in Neshaminy’s 51-47 triumph over Souderton. Allison Harvey chipped in 14 points for the Redskins.
Abington and Neshaminy will play for the league title Mondat at Bensalem at 6 p.m.
***
Bella Smuda scored a team-high 17 points as Downingtown East upended Kennett, 55-40, in the Ches-Mont semifinals. Lauren Kent and Sara Geary contributed 15 and 11 points for the Cougars.
In the other semifinal, Grace Ferguson and Ellen Shea each scored 10 points as West Chester Rustin knocked off West Chester Henderson, 47-41.
Downingtown East will meet West Chester Rustin for the Ches-Mont title game.
***
Jordan D’Ambrosio recorded 11 points as Springfield Delco edged Haverford High, 33-30. Rachel Conran had eight points for the Cougars, who will take on Garnet Valley Monday at Harriton for the league title.
***
Lucy Olsen scored 18 points as Spring-Ford took down Pope John Paul II, 71-21, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinals. Cassie Mart and Hailey Hudak added 14 points apiece for the Rams.
Swimming
Friends’ Central boys’ and girls’ swimming swept the Friends School League title. The boys', who has won 16 straight league titles, scored 91 points points. The girls’ finished with 88 points for their third straight crown.