Zach Crisler converted on a three-point play with six seconds remaining to give the La Salle basketball team a 49-47 triumph in the Catholic League quarterfinals on Friday. The Explorers overcame a 19-point deficit at the end of the third quarter as Crisler and Allen Powell each finished with 13 points. La Salle will play Bishop McDevitt at The Palestra on Wednesday in the league semifinals.
St. Joseph’s recruit Hakim Hart scored a team-high 14 points as top-seeded Roman Catholic held off No. 8 seed St. Joseph’s Prep, 55-50, in the Catholic League quarterfinals. Seth Lundy and Lynn Greer added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Cahillites, who will meet Neumann-Goretti at The Palestra on Wednesday.
Rider recruit Chris Ings scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as Neumann-Goretti knocked off Bonner-Prendergast, 73-62. Ja’Cor Smith chipped in 17 points for the Saints, who will play Roman Catholic on Wednesday.
***
Zahir Johnson led a balanced Math, Civics and Sciences attack with 16 points in a 72-62 victory over Lincoln in the Public League Bracket A semifinals. Jihad Watson contributed 15 points for the Might Elephants, who will play top-seeded Imhotep on Tuesday.
***
Jamir Reed scored a game-high 30 points to lead Mastery North past Bartram, 70-66, in the Public League Bracket B semifinals. Steve Cromartie chipped in 11 points and seven assists for the Pumas.
***
Malik Slay scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as Phelps edged Germantown Academy in overtime, 79-77, in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association first round. Justin Anderson led the Lions with 27 points. Phelps will play Malvern in the quarterfinals.
In other first round action, Isaac Marshall’s 25 points and Jordaine Dawkins’ 24 points lifted Academy of New Church over Kiski Prep, 74-58. The Lions will travel to Haverford School.
Noah Collier recorded 22 points as Westtown handled Abington Friends, 61-44. Jalen Gaffney and T.J. Berger contributed 11 points apiece for the Moose, who will play Perkiomen School in the next round.
Niels Lane scored a game-high 21 points in Perkiomen School’s 76-53 win over Springside Chestnut Hill. The Panthers will meet Westtown in the next round.
St. Joseph’s recruit Jameer Nelson and La Salle recruit Christian each had 19 points in Haverford School’s 75-60 triumph over George School. The Fords will host Academy of New Church.
***
Andrew King paced Downingtown East with 15 points in a 61-48 victory over Garnet Valley in the District 1 Class 6A first round. Dylan Rowe chipped in 14 points for the Cougars, who will play No. 2 seed Coatesville on Tuesday.
In other first round action, Alex Dietz poured in 28 points as Central Bucks South defeated Bensalem, 56-45. The Titans will take on Methacton on Tuesday.
Milton Robinson made the game-winning layup with a second left in overtime as Conestoga edged Pennsbury, 58-56. Zach Lezanic contributed 14 points for the Pioneers, who will travel to Lower Merion on Tuesday.
Patrick Kovaleski scored 16 points as Spring-Ford held off Council Rock North, 59-55. The Rams will play Pennridge on Tuesday.
***
Tyler Spann posted 23 points in String Theory’s 69-61 decision over School of the Future in the Public League Class 3A semifinals. Debarrin Norman added 18 points for the victors.
Girls’ Basketball
Lainey Cooper scored 15 points as Plymouth Whitemarsh knocked off Bensalem, 45-32, in the District 1 Class 6A first round. Kaitlyn Flanagan added nine points for the Colonials, who will play Upper Dublin on Wednesday.
***
Madison Smith recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds as Friends’ Central topped Episcopal Academy in overtime, 52-43, in the PAISAA first round. Raanee Smith had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Phoenix, who will travel to top-seeded Germantown Academy on Saturday.
In other first round action, Maggie Pina registered 21 points as Notre Dame cruised past George School, 74-35. Mandy McGurk added 19 points for the Irish, who will travel to Shipley on Saturday.
Paige Mott scored 19 points as Abington Friends beat Agnes Irwin, 76-33. Mihjae Hayes and Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Kangaroos, who will Westtown in the next round at Germantown Academy on Saturday.
Amaya Douglas notched 16 points as Westtown topped Springside Chestnut Hill, 65-50. JoJo Lacey had 11 points for the Moose, who will meet Abington Friends
***
Nakiyah Green tallied 16 points as Palumbo advances to the Public League semifinals for the first time in school history with a 57-34 win over Central. Laila Asid and Ellie Benedict chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Griffins.
In other quarterfinals action, Micah McCrea scored a game-high 17 points in Mastery North’s 49-28 victory over Franklin Towne Charter. Angela Sanders added 14 points for the Pumas, who will play Audenried on Wednesday.
Audenried had five players in double figures in its 77-50 triumph over Girls High. Ashjanelle Wilson led the Rockets with 16 points. Audenried will play Mastery North on Wednesday.
Alyssa Herder scored 17 points as Imhotep Charter rolled past Constitution, 67-29. The Panthers will play Palumbo on Wednesday
Boys’ Indoor Track
St. Joseph’s Prep’s Salim Epps finished in first place to win the 400m dash in the at the 2019 Catholic League Indoor Championships at Lehigh University. Epps also placed second in the 200 meters and was part of the 4 x 200 relay that also placed first. Epps was named the Most Valuable Runner and helped the Hawks place second overall as a team.