Zach Crisler converted on a three-point play with six seconds remaining to give the La Salle basketball team a 49-47 triumph in the Catholic League quarterfinals on Friday. The Explorers overcame a 19-point deficit at the end of the third quarter as Crisler and Allen Powell each finished with 13 points. La Salle will play Bishop McDevitt at The Palestra on Wednesday in the league semifinals.