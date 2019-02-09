With numerous colleges after Robinson, such as Iowa State, West Virginia, North Carolina State, and Pittsburgh to name a few, the attention started with FLOWrestling, an organization that videos wrestlers for coaches not able to attend matches. Robinson’s name took off on FLOWrestling while participating in the Powerade Wrestling Tournament in Canonsburg, Pa., just south of Pittsburgh back in December. Robinson placed fourth in one of the tougher tournaments in the country at 145 pounds.