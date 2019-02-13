Families of scholarship winners of $500 to more than $1,000 from 2010 to 2018 have said that they submitted the required documentation multiple times to Fluck, the person named on the scholarship paperwork they received, but they did not receive the money or received it long after it was promised. Several vendors for the all-star game also said they have not been paid, and board members of the all-star game said more than $50,000 could be missing.