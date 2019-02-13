As a sophomore, the 5-foot-7, 180-pound running back finished second on the team in receiving yards. By junior year, he led the team in rushing (555 yards) and was named a captain. In his senior season, Hartley-Vittoria again led the team with 1,008 rushing yards, scored nine touchdowns, and earned a scholarship to Franklin and Marshall. That year, he was also selected for the 2017 City All-Star Non-Public football team, the first season the Friars were included in the event that began in 1975.