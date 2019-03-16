After he helped Bonner-Prendergast pummel Archbishop Carroll, 82-57, at Cardinal O’Hara on Friday night, Tyreese Watson was asked to describe his style of play.
His answer showed maturity. It also helped explain part of why the Friars are headed to the PIAA Class 4A semifinals Monday to meet District 1’s Lower Moreland.
“Developing,” Watson said with a smile. “I think I’m good, but I can be way better. I haven’t reached my full potential yet.”
In Friday’s quarterfinal, Watson, a 6-foot-2 junior point guard, was effective, efficient, and not worried about scoring points.
“As a point guard, I have to make sure my guys are good before me,” he said. “When I know my guys are good, then I can get going.”
Watson finished with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting. He added three rebounds, three steals, and three assists.
Senior wing Isaiah Wong, named Catholic League MVP for the second straight season, tied for a team-best 13 points with senior forward Tariq Ingraham, who added seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
First-year coach Kevin Funston praised Watson’s focus on other areas of the game in addition to offense.
“He’s great on the defensive end,” Funston said. “He’s probably one of our best leaders, so I think it helped him get settled in to think, ‘OK, maybe I might not score every possession, but I’m helping my team in a number of ways.’ ”
Earlier this season, Watson, who returned from a left knee injury that made him miss the Friars’ run to the Class 5A semifinals last season, admitted to pressing.
“I was in a bit of a drought,” he said. “I wasn’t playing how I usually play.”
The knee, he said, also wasn’t 100 percent until the season began.
Now, however, Watson’s evolution has made the Friars (22-5) even more formidable.
Five Friars scored in double figures Friday night. Michael Perretta had 11, and Donovan Rodriguez had 10. Malik Edwards scored eight off the bench.
Carroll (17-12) was led by senior Kiyl Mack’s 13 points. Luke House added 12 and eight rebounds.
The Patriots, however, fell behind, 22-12, at the end of the first and 37-22 by intermission.
Watson’s all-around lead-guard contributions helped sparked the second-quarter run that put the game away.
He knows the role of point guard well. He is the younger brother of former Boys’ Latin and Creighton star point guard Maurice Watson, who now plays in Amsterdam, Tyreese said.
This Watson, though, is determined to carve his own path.
“I always wanted to be myself,” he said. “Everybody knows my brother. Everybody knows he has a big name, but I’m my own person, too. I just want to be myself.”
Bonner-Prendie 22 15 27 18 -- 82
Archbishop Carroll 12 10 20 15 -- 57
BP: Isaiah Wong 13, Ingraham 13, Tyreese Watson 11, Michael Perretta 11, Donovan Rodriguez 10, Malik Edwards 8, Christion Johnson 4, Shawn Simmons 1, Nate Furman 3, Cobe Ruley 2, James Welde 6.
AC: Kiyl Mack 13, Luke House 12, Tairi Ketner 11, Ny’Mire Little 9, Padraig Casey 3, Mark Prasalowicz 3, Anquan Hill 4, Matt Evans 2.