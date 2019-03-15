The 2018-19 Philly-area basketball season has brought a lot of incredible action on the hardwood. Some of the best of it? The high-flying dunks.

But which dunk will win the title of “dunk of the year?" Inquirer staff writer Aaron Carter has set out to find the victor, but we need your help.

Fans can vote for their favorite dunks on Twitter in our March Madness-style bracket. The winner will be published on March 30 with the announcement of the All-City team.

2019 Dunk of the Year bracket
Now, it’s time to meet the athletes.

1 seed: Hakim Hart, Roman Catholic

The senior is headed to St. Joe’s to play basketball next season. Vote for Hart here.

2 seed: Donta Scott, Imhotep

Scott was recruited to play at Maryland next year. Vote for Scott here.

3 seed: Konrad Kiszka, La Salle

Kiszka was recruited to play at Princeton next year. Vote for Kiszka here.

4 seed: Dahmir Bishop, Imhotep

Scott’s teammate, Bishop is a senior who will play for Xavier. Vote for Bishop here.

‪5 seed: Jalen Duren, Roman Catholic

The freshman phenom is the youngest player to make our top-dunks list. Vote for Duren here.

6 seed: Seth Lundy, Roman Catholic

Yep, that’s right: Three Roman players make the list. Lundy is a senior headed to Penn State. Vote for Lundy here.

7 seed: Chris Ings, Neumann-Goretti

Ings will play for Rider next season. Vote for Ings here.

8 seed: Isaiah Wong, Bonner-Prendergast

‪Wong, a senior, will play at Miami next season. Vote for Wong here.