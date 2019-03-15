The 2018-19 Philly-area basketball season has brought a lot of incredible action on the hardwood. Some of the best of it? The high-flying dunks.
But which dunk will win the title of “dunk of the year?" Inquirer staff writer Aaron Carter has set out to find the victor, but we need your help.
Fans can vote for their favorite dunks on Twitter in our March Madness-style bracket. The winner will be published on March 30 with the announcement of the All-City team.
Now, it’s time to meet the athletes.
The senior is headed to St. Joe’s to play basketball next season. Vote for Hart here.
Scott was recruited to play at Maryland next year. Vote for Scott here.
Kiszka was recruited to play at Princeton next year. Vote for Kiszka here.
Scott’s teammate, Bishop is a senior who will play for Xavier. Vote for Bishop here.
The freshman phenom is the youngest player to make our top-dunks list. Vote for Duren here.
Yep, that’s right: Three Roman players make the list. Lundy is a senior headed to Penn State. Vote for Lundy here.
Ings will play for Rider next season. Vote for Ings here.
Wong, a senior, will play at Miami next season. Vote for Wong here.