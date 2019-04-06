Costello, a 5-foot-10 shortstop who will attempt to walk on for baseball at La Salle next year, had even less time to prepare than his double-play partner. The Firebirds’ hockey season ended at the hands of La Salle in the Flyers Cup semifinals, 5-4, on March 14. The baseball players watched the game on their bus ride to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for a preseason tuneup. Unlike Sylvester, Costello, a forward on the ice, took some time to relax prior to focusing on baseball before his first practice.