Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is entering the NCAA transfer portal, the school acknowledged Wednesday.
Hornibrook played in nine games for the Badgers in 2018, missing two, including a loss to Penn State, due to a concussion. He also missed Wisconsin’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami in December.
The 22-year-old spent the last three seasons as the starter, going 29-6 including the postseason. He has a career completion percentage of 60.5 percent to go along with 47 touchdowns.
“Alex informed us of his decision to leave the team earlier today,” said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, according to CBS Sports. “He contributed to a lot of our recent success, and we want to thank him for all he did for our program. We wish him the best of luck.”
According to Bleacher Report, Hornibrook would be facing competition from junior Jack Coan and true freshman Graham Mertz for the starting spot.
Entering the transfer portal does not guarantee Hornibrook will leave Wisconsin, but it does give him a chance to speak with other programs. The portal -- also known as the national transfer database -- was introduced during this past football season to prevent coaches from blocking players from transferring. Hornibrook has one year of eligibility left but will be graduating this spring, so he’d be eligible to play right away as a graduate transfer according to CBS Sports.
Hornibrook threw for 2,076 yards and 26 touchdowns in his senior season at Malvern Prep before enrolling early at Wisconsin. His brother, Jake, is committed to play offensive tackle at Stanford.