Jahlil White’s 24 points helped the Wildwood Catholic boys’ basketball team down Lower Cape May, 70-39, in the first round of the Cape Atlantic League playoffs on Friday. Taj Thweatt added 20 points and Jacob Hopping netted 10.
The Crusaders will face Pleasantville next week in the semifinals. The Greyhounds beat St. Joseph, 77-61, to advance to the next round.
Nyzhir Brown and Javontae Jones scored 22 points apiece as Rancocas Valley defeated Highland, 77-48. Damilola Mosaku had 11 points.
Jason Pino notched 18 points in Gloucester’s 55-49 win against Lindenwold. Rasheer Fleming recorded 9 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Marcus Randolph’s 27 points lifted Willingboro past Cinnaminson, 75-71, in overtime. Nazim Chavies tallied 16 points and Rasheem Dickerson added 14.
Eastern topped Winslow Township, 75-66, thanks to Ryan Ems’ 39 points. Noah Klinewski had 18 points.
Hailey Russell scored 15 points and Riley Starke dropped 12 as Riverside beat Burlington Township, 53-43.
Hannah Cooksey tallied 19 points in Pennsville’s 46-41 victory over Triton.
Camden Academy Charter topped Paulsboro, 39-28, behind Armani Blackson’s 14 points. Tanea Jackson notched 10 points.
Aliyah Thomas’ 18 points led Salem past Glassboro, 62-33. Ziara Spence scored 17 points, Elizabeth Hudock added 12 and Genevieve Bechard had 11.
Marianna Papazoglou and Gabby Turco recorded 15 points apiece to help Wildwood Catholic down Atlantic City, 48-47, in the first round of the Cape Atlantic League playoffs. The Crusaders will play Ocean City in the semifinals next week.
Katie Morrison scored 19 points as Deptford defeated Camden County Tech, 56-38. Janazha Clinton tallied 14 points.
Olivia Smith notched 19 points in Florence’s 52-50 overtime victory against Pennsauken Tech. Samantha Cartier added 11 points.