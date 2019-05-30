Northern Burlington scored two runs in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and went on to beat Jackson Liberty, 5-3, in the Central Group 3 semifinals on Wednesday. The No. 11 Greyhounds continue their improbable run thanks to Jake Babuschak and Lorenzo Repack, who combined for four hits, two runs, and two RBIs. Connor Keenan went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for No. 2 Jackson Liberty. Northern Burlington has now beaten the No. 6, No. 3, and No. 2 seeds in the tournament. In the first round, it took two runs in the seventh to beat Pennsauken, 4-2. In the quarterfinals against Ocean Township, the Greyhounds scored three in the sixth to win 4-3. They play the winner of top-seeded Hamilton West and No. 4 Wall in the final on Friday.