Northern Burlington scored two runs in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and went on to beat Jackson Liberty, 5-3, in the Central Group 3 semifinals on Wednesday. The No. 11 Greyhounds continue their improbable run thanks to Jake Babuschak and Lorenzo Repack, who combined for four hits, two runs, and two RBIs. Connor Keenan went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for No. 2 Jackson Liberty. Northern Burlington has now beaten the No. 6, No. 3, and No. 2 seeds in the tournament. In the first round, it took two runs in the seventh to beat Pennsauken, 4-2. In the quarterfinals against Ocean Township, the Greyhounds scored three in the sixth to win 4-3. They play the winner of top-seeded Hamilton West and No. 4 Wall in the final on Friday.
Jarrett Pokrovsky’s two-out single in the top of the seventh tied the game at three and began a six-run inning for Schalick, which came back to beat Maple Shade in the South Group 1 semifinals, 8-3. With runners on first and third, the next two Cougars’ batters were walked, giving them a 4-3 lead. They then scored two on an infield error and two on a Jake McCafferty single to blow the game open. No. 3 Schalick heads to its first sectional title game since 1992, where it will play top-seeded Glassboro on Friday.
Bordentown captured its first sectional title in program history with a 10-0 win over Robbinsville in the Central Group 2 final. The game began on Tuesday but was suspended in the bottom of the fifth due to weather, as the Scotties were up 6-0. They then scored four runs in the sixth to end the game by mercy rule.
Isa Arvelo netted a game-high five goals to power Moorestown over Notre Dame, 18-5, in the Group 3 tournament semifinals. Kayla Frank tallied four goals and two assists for the Quakers, as Avery Jaffe scored three. Ashley Nutt and Janey Galski both had three assists. Moorestown will play the winner of Immaculate Heart and Mendham in the final on Saturday at Kean University.
Clearview fell to top-seeded Southern Regional in the South Jersey Tournament semifinals, 2-0.