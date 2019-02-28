Ryan Ems and Noah Klinewski scored 21 points apiece as the Eastern boys’ basketball team defeated Atlantic City, 51-41, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 4 playoffs on Wednesday. The Vikings will take on Millville in the semifinals on Friday.
In other South Group 4 action, Cherokee topped Cherry Hill East, 61-38, in the quarterfinals. Olarewaju Oladipo tallied 14 points and Gavin Gibson and Andrew Walker had 11 points apiece. The Chiefs will play Toms River North in semifinals on Friday. The Mariners beat Rancocas Valley, 75-51, to advance. Nyzhir Brown scored 14 points for the Red Devils in the loss.
***
Taquon Woodley recorded 21 points to lead Camden past Audubon, 87-39, in the semifinals of the South Group 2 playoffs. Jerome Brewer scored 19 points, Lance Ware tallied 12 and Omar Headen notched 11. The Panthers will face the winner of Cinnaminson and Pleasantville in the semifinals on Friday.
***
Santino Georgio scored 25 points in Holy Spirit’s 68-48 victory over Gloucester Catholic in the first round of the Non-Public B playoffs. Jake LaMonaca netted 20 points and Christian Kalinowski added 12. The Spartans will take on Wildwood Catholic in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Bella Runyan’s 21 points led Moorestown Friends past Calvary Christian, 66-39, in the first round of the Non-Public B playoffs. Veyoni Davis added 19 points and Lizzie Carter had 10. The Foxes will take on Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Elsewhere in the Non-Public B bracket, Marianna Papazoglou scored 35 in Wildwood Catholic’s 82-32 win over Our Lady of Mercy. Gabby Turco drilled four treys to notch 25 points. The Crusaders will play Gill St. Benard’s in the quarterfinals on Friday.
***
Latanya Berry recorded 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists as Sterling beat Haddon Heights, 54-31, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 2 playoffs. Tatiana Johnson tallied 10 points and 8 rebounds and Nia Holloway added 11 points. The Silver Knights will face Middle Township in the semifinals on Friday.
The Panthers advanced with a 50-36 victory over Cinnaminson behinnd Kate Herlihy’s 20 points.
***
Nevaeh Sutton scored 14 points to help Lenape down Hammonton, 66-27, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 4 playoffs. Regan King and Shannon Mulroy notched 13 points apiece, and Claire Zhang drained two three-pointers to drop 10 points. The Indians will take on Toms River North in the semifinals on Friday.