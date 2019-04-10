Vic Carstarphen, a former Camden High School star basketball player who spent last season as Panthers coach, announced his resignation Wednesday.
Carstarphen said he would focus on his pending run for city council, although he hopes to remain connected to the Camden team in some capacity, perhaps as an assistant coach.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids,” Carstarphen said. “If I’m going to serve in city council, I can’t give 100 percent to these kids. Not as a head coach. And that wouldn’t be fair.”
Camden went 17-10 in Carstarphen’s lone season as head coach. The Panthers lost, 69-67, in overtime to eventual state champion Haddonfield in the South Jersey Group 2 title game March 4 before a capacity crowd at Cherry Hill East.
“It was a great experience, a dream come true,” Carstarphen said of serving as head coach. “You’re not a head coach until you become a head coach. It taught me a lot.
“I saw growth. I know we had some ups and downs, but I saw growth and I was excited about the team and I’m excited where they can go in the future.”
Camden’s next coach will inherit a team that likely will return several key players, such as current junior Lance Ware as well as sophomores Jerome Brewer and Taquan Woodley.
The Panthers project as the team to beat in South Jersey Group 2 next season and as a strong state-title contender.
Camden athletic director Mark Phillips was not immediately available to comment on Carstarphen’s resignation or the search for a new coach of perhaps South Jersey’s most fabled program.
“That will depend on how things play out with the new head coach, but that’s something I would love to do, to still mentor these kids,” Carstarphen said of staying connected to the program, perhaps as an assistant coach. “That’s something I’ve done my entire life, helping kids in this city. I want to continue to do that.”
Carstarphen will run for city council in November. He is running for a seat in the city’s Second Ward, which includes the Parkside, Whitman Park and Centerville sections of the city.
On March 28, the Camden City Democratic Committee announced its endorsement of Carstarphen, which all but assures his victory in the Democratic-heavy community.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to support Coach Vic Carstarphen for City Council,” Camden mayor Frank Moran said in a statement at the time.
Carstarphen was a star player for Camden during the program’s glory days in the mid-1980s. As a quintessential city point guard with the ability to score, distribute and defend, Carstarphen led Camden to Group 4 state titles in 1986 and 1987.
In his senior season in 1988, Camden lost in the Group 4 state finals.
Carstarphen was a top college player at Temple, sparking the Owls to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament in 1991.
Before becoming head coach last season, Carstarphen served five seasons as an assistant to John Valore, whose teams won South Jersey Group 2 titles and advanced to the state finals in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
“I’ve always been a person of service,” Carstarphen said. “Even as a point guard. This goes hand in hand with that.
“This is a great opportunity but it will come with great responsibility.
“All the success I’ve had in my life, I owe to this city. This is an opportunity for me to pay that back.”