The gymnasium at Egg Harbor Township High School went dark for the introductions of finalists in the Region 8 wrestling tournament.
When Tyreke Brown stepped into the spotlight and the public address announcer read off his accomplishments, a raucous mix of cheers and boos cascaded through the arena.
Brown enjoyed listening to both.
“I’m a crowd-player,” the affable Penns Grove senior said after winning the 220-pound championship Saturday night with a 13-6 victory over Southern Regional’s J.T Cornelius.
The spotlight will be brighter, the stage higher and the crowd louder when Brown takes the mat for the last time in his career this weekend at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
A Sacred Heart football recruit, Brown won’t wrestle again after the state championships.
He plans to make the most of the moment.
“I’m looking for a state championship,” Brown said. “If not, I want to finish better than I did last year.”
Brown, who took fifth in the state at 220 pounds as a junior, is the No. 2 seed in his weight class. He opens competition in the pre-quarterfinals Thursday afternoon against No. 31 seed Jason Burklow of Pequannock.
Zach DelVecchio of South Plainfield is the No. 1 seed at 220 pounds.
As a linebacker, tight end, running back and occasional quarterback, Brown led Penns Grove’s football team to the first 13-0 record in program history, along with the South Jersey Group 1 title and a victory in the first South-Central Bowl Game at MetLife Stadium.
But there’s something about wrestling -- the individual competition, the focus that comes from being alone with an opponent in the circle -- that resonates with him.
“Growing up, I really didn’t like wrestling that much,” Brown said. “Then going to high school, it wasn’t that big of a thing for me.
“But when you’re on the wrestling mat, you have one of the best crowds in your corner. There’s no other sport like it.
“It’s grown on me tremendously. I’ll always have love for it, no matter what.”
When Brown became Penns Grove’s first regional champion since 1992, he turned to the Red Devils’ crowd and imitated Cleveland Cavaliers guard J. R. Smith’s three-point celebration -- kneeling on the mat and windmilling his right arm.
“That’s one of the favorite players,” Brown said of the demonstrative Smith.
Brown loves the spotlight. He loves to incite his supporters. He doesn’t mind playing the villain for fans of his opponent.
He smiled and waved his arms when Southern Regional fans booed his name during introductions at the regional finals.
“I love the crowd,” Brown said “I love the fans, I love the atmosphere. I saw in the spotlight [during introductions], I got some boos, I got some cheers.”
Brown, who will bring a 29-1 record into competition in Atlantic City, can expect to hear both during the heightened atmosphere of the sport’s culminating weekend under the vaulted ceiling.
He’s counting on it.
“I’m not used to the booing, but I love it,” Brown said. "I love to upset the people that doubt me. I love the energy I get from my supporters.
“I feed into the crowd a lot and when they’re in my favor, that’s how I get my wins.”
At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City.
Thursday
Boys’ preliminary and pre-quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys’ wrestle-backs, 9 a.m.
Boys’ quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m.
Boys’ semifinals, 6 p.m.
Girls’ quarterfinals, 6 p.m., semifinals to follow
Saturday
Girls’ medal rounds and finals, 11:30 a.m.
Boys’ medal rounds, noon.
Boys’ finals, 3 p.m.
South Jersey boys’ top-10 seeds
120: No. 5 McKenzie, Bell, Kingsway.
132: No. 2 Andy Clark, Collingswood; No. 8 Bryan Miraglia, Delran; No. 9 Cooper Pontelandolfo, Cherokee.
138: No. 5 Anthony Croce, Camden Catholic; No. 6 Jacob Perez-Eli, Paulsboro.
145: No. 2 Lucas Revano, Camden Catholic; No. 8 Jack Prendergast, Woodstown.
152: No. 1 Nick Bennett, Delsea; No. 5 George Worthy, Paulsboro No. 9 Brandon Mooney, Camden Catholic.
160: No. 2 Corey Fischer, West Deptford; No. 3 Michael Wilson, Northern Burlington; No. 8 Sal Manera, St. Augustine.
170: No. 2 Brandon Green, Paulsboro.
182: No. 4 Santino Morina, Paulsboro; No. 9 Mike Misita, St. Augustine.
195: No. 7 Zane Coles, Pitman; No. 8 Keevon Berry, Oakcrest; No. 9 T.J. Franden, Eastern; No. 10 Drew Bowker, Rancocas Valley.
220: No. 2 Tyreke Brown, Penns Grove.
285: No. 5 Max Sullivan, Cherry Hill West.