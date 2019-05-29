Six players had two or more hits for Glassboro in its 8-3 win over Gloucester in the South Group 1 semifinals. Justin Tongue pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. Colin Bridges went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, while Coty McArthur and Drew Tongue both had two hits and combined for three runs and two RBIs. The top-seeded Bulldogs play the winner of No. 2 Maple Shade and No. 3 Schalick in the final on Friday.