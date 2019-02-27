For Tim Schultice, Timber Creek’s first playoff victory was a close shave in more ways than one.
For starters, Timber Creek survived a serious scare from arch-rival Winslow Township before rallying to a 58-57 victory in a South Jersey Group 3 playoff opener before a large crowd Tuesday night in the Chargers’ gym.
For another thing, Schultice played without facial hair for the first time in more than a year after turning Timber Creek’s locker room into an impromptu barbershop on Monday.
“I brought the clippers and let all my teammates take a turn cutting it off,” Schultice said of his beard. “When I walked outside today, it was like somebody slapped me in the face.”
Schultice, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, led the way as fifth-seeded Timber Creek came back to beat 12th-seeded Winslow Township in the third renewal this season of the Battle of Cross Keys Road.
Schultice scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and senior point guard Sean Miller scored six in the fourth quarter for Timber Creek (15-10), which advanced to visit fourth-seeded Pinelands in next Tuesday’s sectional quarterfinals.
Senior Devon Murray made seven three-pointers and scored 23 for Winslow Township (7-18).
“Our kids battled,” Winslow Township coach Wayne Nelson said. “They stuck to the game plan. To lose by one point to your rivals, with a shot to win at the end of the game, no matter what the records are, that’s tough.”
Timber Creek coach Rich Bolds is a veteran of multiple battles with Winslow Township. The teams play twice a year in the Olympic Conference Patriot Division and often meet in the playoffs as well.
“I was thinking, ‘Not again,’” Bolds said of Winslow Township’s last shot, which kicked off the rim as time expired.
Bolds was referencing last-second shots by Winslow Township that had beaten Timber Creek in recent tournament games.
“They should show these games on television,” Bolds said.
Behind Murray and junior guard Hiram Jackson, Winslow Township took a 34-18 lead midway in the second quarter. The Eagles still led 39-30 at the half.
“We knew we could come back,” Schultice said.
Junior guard Eric Benjamin hit a trio of three-pointers in the second half to help fuel Timber Creek’s comeback.
But the key was the gritty work by Schultice and Miller, a pair of seniors who played with increasing urgency.
“Me and Sean, we know these could be our last games,” Schultice said. “We’re trying to extend it as long as possible.”
Down 57-49, Timber Creek rallied as Miller made two free throws, Benjamin hit a three-pointer, Schultice scored on a put-back and Miller converted a steal into a tip-in and a 58-57 lead at the 0:43 mark.
Bolds said Shultice’s blue-collar work, which included grabbing five rebounds and taking two charges, was a key to the Chargers’ comeback.
“Tim doesn’t score a lot, but he does all the little things that help us win,” Bolds said.
Schultice started growing his beard as good luck for the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl run that started last January. He decided it was time for a new look as Timber Creek prepared to enter the playoffs.
“We need his energy and we haven’t been getting enough of that,” Bolds said. “He decided to shave his beard and bring back the old Tim.”
Winslow Twp. 20 19 8 10 – 57
Timber Creek 14 16 14 14 – 58
WT: Mikai Browne 4, Michael Clement 6, Gavin Henry 14, Devon Murray 23, Sidney Swanson 1, Hiram Jackson 9.
TC: Eric Benjamin 14, Justin Bladen 10, Sean Miller 9, Demetrius Paynter 12, Tim Schultice 13.