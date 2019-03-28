1. St. Augustine (26-4 last season): The Hermits began where they ended last season, despite returning just three starters as position players. They have a deep and talented pitching staff led by Villanova-bound ace Cole Vanderslice and featuring Virginia recruit Jason Hoopes. Juniors Kenny Levari, whose home run vs. Bishop Eustace in the sectional final has become the stuff of program lore, and Kevin Foreman (.442, 15 steals) lead the offense.