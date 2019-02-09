Zach Krause scored a game-high 18 points Friday as the Perkiomen Valley boys’ basketball team knocked off top-seeded Norristown in overtime, 55-51, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinals. Tyler Strechay added 17 points for the Viking, who will meet Methacton in Tuesday’s final.
In the other semifinal, Jeff Woodward’s 21 points and Eric Timko’s 20 points lifted Methacton over Pope John Paul II, 77-49. The Warriors will meet Perkiomen Valley on Tuesday.
***
Jamil Manigo scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Bishop McDevitt knocked off Bonner-Prendergast, 55-50. Robert Smith led the Lancers with 16 points.
***
St. Joseph’s recruit Hakim Hart recorded 29 points as Roman Catholic took down Archbishop Ryan, 87-66. Seth Lundy chipped in 22 points for the Cahillites.
***
Rider recruit Christian Ings collected 18 points and seven assists as Neuman-Goretti beat Cardinal O’Hara, 81-54. Jordan Hall contributed 15 points for the Saints.
***
Ny’Mire Little paced Archbishop Carroll with 19 points in a 48-47 triumph over St. Joseph’s Prep. Tairi Ketner and Amiri Stewart added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Patriots.
***
Shane Dooley led Father Judge with 13 points in a 45-44 victory over Lansdale Catholic. Nasir Johnson and Aiden Dooley had 12 and 10, respectively, for the Crusaders.
***
Leo Masterson finished with 31 points to lead Central Bucks East over Bensalem, 66-47. Nick Roggio added 16 points for the Patriots.
***
Jack Mulhearn led all scorers with 27 points as Central Bucks West held off Central Bucks South, 64-48. Jack Neri contributed 19 points for the Bucks.
***
Troy McGregor registered a team-high 33 points as Solebury School upended Pennington, 82-74. Ryan Conde chipped in 19 points for the Spartans. Patrick Higgins scored 42 points for Pennington.
Lauren Ross scored a game-high 13 points as Shipley topped Abington Friends, 40-34, to win its first Friends School League title since 2014. Sanaa Redmond and Anna Camden added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Gators.
***
Kierstyn Clahar poured in 42 points as Parkway Center City defeated Math, Civics and Sciences, 58-47, in the Public League first round. Parkway will travel to Engineering and Science in Monday’s second round.
In other first round action, Delylah Serrano scored a game-high 23 points as Edison knocked off Lincoln, 52-48. Barbra Dusinger added eight points for the Owls, who will take on Constitution on Monday.
Janiece Ellerbee recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Dobbins’ 44-38 triumph over Rush. Shidayah Cooper chipped in 11 points for the Mustangs, who will play Overbrook on Monday.
Michaela Fletcher posted 31 points as Tacony Charter rolled past Roxborough, 59-29. Fletcher is 25 points away from 1,000. Tacony will travel to Washington on Monday.
Phyllis Fugah tallied 19 points as Paul Robeson downed Swenson, 64-36. Lakesha Gatts contributed 16 points for the Huskies, who will take on Southern on Monday.
Khaliyah White scored 21 points and had 12 seals in GAMP’s 56-25 decision over Hill Freedman World Academy. Zoe Hargrove and Jo Morrison added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Pioneers, who will play Bodine on Monday.
Janiyah Victor delivered with 23 points as Motivation cruised past Mastery South, 65-28. Nafisah Conix had 16 points for the victors. Motivation will play Prep Charter on Monday.
Lakay Holloway notched 13 points as Kensington upended Sankofa Freedom, 49-32. The Tigers will meet Central on Monday.
***
Ceili Courduff scored 11 points in Lower Moreland’s 59-19 win over Collegium Charter. Nicole Castor and Phoebe Lynch contributed nine points apiece for the Lions.