TJ Franden had a strong Region 7 tournament, wrestling his way to the 195-pound title as the fifth seed. Franden beat Moorestown’s Robert Damerjian, the third seed, by an 8-2 decision in the final. He became Eastern’s first regional champ in five years. Franden won a 10-5 decision over top-seeded Drew Bowker of Rancocas Valley in the semifinal and earned a 9-0 major-decision victory over Paulsboro’s Anthony Morina in the quarterfinal.