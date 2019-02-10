Mike Depersia’s 21 points proved sufficient in the battle of the 10-game winning streaks on Saturday between Haddonfield and St. Augustine boys’ basketball. Haddonfield’s 62-57 win improved them to 21-1 on the season. It’s the Bulldogs’ first game decided by less than 30 points since their only loss against Paul IV on Jan. 12.

Haddonfield High's Drew Gavranich (bottom) grabs the basketball on the floor defended by St. Augustine Prep's Marko Jackson during the second-quarter in the Paul VI 2019 Winter Classic Boys High School Basketball Showcase on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Nasir Lett’s 12 points weren’t enough for Camden in their 51-46 loss to Haverford School. Fords’ Christian Ray became the all-time leading scorer with 1,578 points.

Millville used a 22-point fourth quarter to erase a seven-point deficit and complete the 53-49 comeback against Rancocas Valley in the Paul VI Winter Classic. Javontae Jones had 22 for the Red Devils.

Alex Matthews’ 18 points helped Lenape cruise past Holy Spirit, 67-36. The Indians held all Lenape scorers to under 10 points each.

Camden Catholic’s Babatunde Ajike scored a game-high 27 in a 68-58 victory against visiting Bordentown.

Woodstown outscored Pitman by 10 in the second to propel the Wolverines to a 67-63 victory. Pitman’s Rob Petersen tallied 28. Wolverines’ Jake Pratt notched 27 in the win.

Shamar Gantt’s double-double and Davon Thornton’s 23 points were too much for Camden County Tech as the Rams defended home court, 65-54.

Delran edged out Steinert, 56-54, in a game that saw Chris Hunt, Ahmed Johnson, Glen Morrison and Tommy Murphy all score in double figures.

Doane Academy leaned on Nicklaude Saint-Juste’s 28 points in their 74-67 win against Newark Academy. Chris Evans chipped in with 13 as well.

Asaiah Rice notched 14 points in Penncrest’s 54-46 win over Conestoga.

Girls’ Basketball

Haddon Heights stormed back from a 10 point halftime deficit to beat Westampton Tech, 41-38. Ryan Shepherd scored a team-high 10 points in the win.

Keegan Douglas led the way for Haddonfield in their 44-24 defeat of Hammonton. Sasha Feinstein scored 14.

Delran held Willingboro to 10 points in the second half, defeating the Chimeras, 39-25. Liv Sofroney had 12 for the Bears.

Camden Catholic’s Elaina Santana put up 26 points in a 59-21 rout of Cherry Hill West.

Olivia Nolan grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 20 points during Pitman’s 47-32 win over visiting Woodstown. Delaney Drummey had seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

Millville’s Armanee DeBarry led all scorers with 12 as the Thunderbolts beat Williamstown, 41-39.

Imani Gillette and Angelia Riccelli combined for 44 points for Overbrook in its 65-43 road win over Florence.

Lenape held off Notre Dame, 40-38, to improve to 19-3. Nevaeh Sutton had 16 for the Indians. ND’s Leah Johnson had a game-high 19.

Number seven Rancocas Valley upset No. 2 Sterling, 53-42, in the first round of the South Jersey Invitational Tournament. Adrianna Augosta and Lexi Linton scored 14 apiece.