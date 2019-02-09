St. Augustine won its fifth South Jersey wrestling championship in the past six years by defeating St. John Vianney, 47-18, in the Non-Public South A Final. The Hermits will face Bergen Catholic on Sunday at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River for the state title.
***
Camden Catholic cruised to victory in the Non-Public B South Final, beating Holy Spirit, 71-6. Chase Casey earned a 12-2 major-decision win in his 106-pound match, Sam Kotch beat Gavin Paolone in an 11-1 major decision and 182-pounder Ronald Crane beat AiJohnnie Rembert in 33 seconds.
The Fighting Irish will face Pope John XXIII, which won its second consecutive Non-Public B North championship, on Sunday.
***
Top-seeded Paulsboro won big, 70-3, over Buena in the South Jersey Group 1 Final. George Worthy earned a major-decision, 160-pound victory against Chris Doughty for Paulsboro. Jackson Sichelstiel made quick work of his opponent, getting a win in the 106-pound weight class in 43 seconds.
Paulsboro will compete in the Group 1 championship on Sunday in Toms River.
***
Collingswood earned a 72-4 win against Triton. Peter Plotts, Kevin Glaze, Andrew Clark and Chris Olah won their matches for the Panthers.
Collingswood also beat Camden, 60-13. As part of the victory, Zach Kitchell beat Tyshon Bronson in a matchup of the two 145-pounders.
***
Leo Yang won his 285-pound match in 33 seconds to help Pemberton beat Riverside, 75-6.
***
Shawnee split a pair of matches, losing, 58-12, to Toms River East and beating Barnegat, 43-28.
***
Cherry Hill West picked up a road win by beating Holy Cross, 69-8. Kyle Edwards earned a major-decision victory for Cherry Hill West.
Palmyra boys’ basketball erased a 16-point halftime deficit in its 77-69 win against Lindenwold on Friday to jump over the .500 mark to 11-10.
Palmyra started the third quarter on a 26-2 run and outscored Lindenwold, 30-4, in the quarter. Steve McKoy recorded a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds and also swiped four steals.
Malik Muriel made two 3-pointers, the 100th and 101st of his career, as part of a 23-point, six-assist effort. Faraji Robinson made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Palmyra.
***
In Burlington County Patriot League boys basketball action, Burlington Township beat Pemberton, 81-39, behind a combined 35 points from Emmanuel Ayetigbo and Wesley Robinson.
***
In other Burlington County League play, Northern Burlington beat Florence, 61-34.
***
In a non-league game, Ahmad Gantt led all scorers with 20 points in Cinnaminson’s 73-50 win against STEM Civics Charter. Chad Howard and JP Rickus each scored 13 points for the Pirates.
***
Eastern outscored Clearview by 11 points in the second half to earn a 53-48 comeback victory. Ryan Ems scored 17 points to lead Eastern. Clearview’s Justin McNichols led all scorers with 22 points, including three 3-pointers.
***
Ocean City picked up a Cape-Atlantic National League win by beating Oakcrest, 60-39. Donovan Graham scored 18 points, and Luke Varallo chipped in 16.
***
In another Cape matchup, Joe Glenn led all scorers with 20 points in Holy Spirit’s 53-42 road win against Lower Cape May.
***
Delsea defended its home court in Tri-County Conference play, defeating Williamstown, 50-42. Javon Gordon led Delsea with 11 points and stole the ball five times. Nick Sambour led Williamstown’s three double-figure scorers with 13 points.
***
Dorien DePina finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double in Clayton’s 109-82 Tri-County win against Schalick. DePina scored 28 points, dished 10 assists, collected eight rebounds and recorded seven steals.
Joshua Jones also had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Jones pick-pocketed Schalick five times in Clayton’s 16th win of the season.
***
Glassboro scored 29 points in the fourth quarter of its 78-46 win against Wildwood. Keon Sabb led Glassboro’s three double-figure scorers with 23 points. Kwandel Tokley dropped 18 points, and Kyree Myers contributed 12.
The Hill School beat the Peddie School, 48-31, to advance to the Mid-Atlantic Prep League semifinals. Olivia Matto scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the first half. Hill will face second-seeded Lawrenceville School at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday at Peddie.
***
Burlington Township went to Bordentown and left with a 63-57 win. Burlington Township had five double-figure scorers. Kalyn Byrd and Jaylyn James each racked up 14 points to lead the Falcons. Megan Wiesniewski scored 11 points, and Erin McGlew and Erin Turpin each added 10.
Oshynn Cosom and Ciara Conover scored 20 and 18 points respectively for Bordentown.
***
In Tri-County play, Wildwood earned a 30-point win, 54-24, against Glassboro. Maddie McCracken led Wildwood with 14 points, and Imene Fathi added 13.
***
Wildwood Catholic beat St. Joseph, 64-9, to earn a Cape-Atlantic League win and improve its record to 19-3. Marianna Papazoglou led Wildwood Catholic’s nine scorers with 18 points.
***
Palmyra held Lindenwold scoreless in the second quarter of its 44-17 road win in a non-league game. Elizabeth Shover finished with a double-double, with 10 points and rebounds each. She also blocked seven of Lindenwold’s shots. Julia Delisanti made three 3-pointers, scored 11 points and had four steals.