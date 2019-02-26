Thirteenth-seeded Rancocas Valley upset No. 4 seed Clearview, 57-53, Monday in the first round of the South Group 4 tournament. The Red Devils were powered by Lexi Linton’s 23 game-high points and Adrianna Agosta’s 17. They hit the road to play No. 5 seed Toms River North on Wednesday.
In other opening round action, top-seeded Lenape routed Egg Harbor Township, 81-38, in the South Group 4 opening round. The Indians had a 47-18 at halftime. Nevaeh Sutton scored a game-high 16 points. Lenape will host Hammonton on Wednesday.
Cherokee locked down Southern Regional, allowing just five points at halftime in its 55-21 win. Alexa Therien led all scorers with 13 points as the Chiefs had 11 different players score. Cherokee will stay at home on Wednesday to play Jackson Memorial.
Cinnaminson held Lower Cape May to just 12 first half points in its 60-40 win in the first round of South Group 2 play. The Tigers’ Winter Farve netted a game-high 20 points. Cinnaminson will remain at home on Wednesday for its second round game against the winner of Point Pleasant Boro and Middle Township.
In other first round action, Latanya Berry’s 14 rebounds and six blocks helped lead top-seeded Sterling over Delran, 44-27. The Silver Knights welcome Haddon Heights on Wednesday.
Bobbi O’Neill’s clutch free throw shooting edged Collingswood over Barnegat, 38-35. O’Neill went five for six at the line in the fourth quarter and had a game-high 15 points. The Panthers hit the road to face No. 3 seed Haddonfield on Wednesday.
Eighth-seeded Haddon Heights used a 10-point halftime lead and a team-high 16 points from Ryan Shepherd to down the No. 9 seed West Deptford Eagles, 46-39. The Garnets travel to top-seeded Sterling on Wednesday.
In Olympic Conference action, Bishop Eustace topped Seneca, 53-18. Madison Grubb led all scorers with 11 points.
Steady scoring lead Camden to a 60-43 victory over No. 15 Manchester Township in the first round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament. Nine different Panthers scored as the team will now host Audubon.
In other first round action, Jeff Boradwater’s 11 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks guided No. 8 seed Pennsauken Tech over No. 9 seed Middle Township, 47-40. Justin Santiago had seven rebounds and six assists in the win. Township’s Marcus Pierce led all scorers with 23 points. The Tornadoes travel to top-seeded Haddonfield.
Fifth-seeded West Deptford defeated No. 12 seed Delran, 58-33. MJ Iraldi filled the stat sheet with a game-high 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Eagles. West Deptford will head to No. 4 seed Haddon Heights.
Despite being outscored by 15 in the fourth quarter, Haddon Heights held on to beat No. 13 seed Cedar Creek, 64-59. Te’Sean Pressley netted a game-high 19 points and the Garnets will move on to host West Deptford.
Sixth-seeded Cinnaminson topped No. 11 seed Sterling, 60-44. Chad Howard and Ahmad Gantt netted 18 and 17 points for the Pirates, while the Silver Knights were led by Antwan Arnett’s 19. Cinnaminson travels to Pleasantville.
All of next round’s games are scheduled for Wednesday.
Carl Gibson and Sam Serata combined for 59 points as No. 7 seed Cherry Hill East came back to win, 72-59, over No. 10 seed Vineland in the first round of the South Group 4 Tournament. The Cougars travel to No. 2 seed Cherokee.
In other first round action, No. 11 seed Rancocas Valley upset No. 6 seed Kingsway, 58-43. The Red Devils jumped out to a 29-17 lead at halftime, as Javontae Jones led all scorers with 20 points. Nyzhir Brown chipped in with 18. Rancocas Valley meets No. 3 seed Toms River North on the road.
Fourth-seeded seed Millville toppled No. 13 seed Clearview, 64-51, behind four double-digit scorers. The Thunderbolts allowed just 13 points in the first half and will play No. 5 Lenape.
Top-seeded Eastern defeated No. 16 seed Southern, 64-40. Ryan Ems tallied a game-high 19 points. The Vikings will host the winner of No. 9 seed Atlantic City and No. 8 seed Egg Harbor.
Steve Matlack collected 17 points to lead Lenape over Washington Township, 72-51. The Indians used a 28-point fourth quarter to pull away from the Minutemen and will now travel to No. 4 seed Millville.
All of next round’s games are scheduled for Wednesday.
Jordan Martin’s 23 points led Bordentown over Piscataway Tech, 79-48, in the opening round of the Central Group 2 Tournament. The Scotties will play the winner of No. 2 seed Rumson-Fair Haven and No. 15 seed Raritan on Wednesday.