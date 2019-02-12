Nicklaude Saint-Juste’s 33 points lifted top-seeded Doane Academy boys’ basketball over No. 4 Cristo Ray on Monday. The Spartans used a 30-point fourth quarter to seal the 81-60 victory that sets them into the Penn-Jersey Championship game on Thursday at Jefferson University. Doane Academy will play the winner of No. 3 Gerard and No. 2 New Foundations.
Malik Muriel’s triple double helped Palmyra defend home court in its 62-45 win against Riverside. Muriel tallied 13 points, 10 assists and 10 steals all just three days after he netted his 100th career three pointer made in a 77-69 win against Lindenwold.
Glassboro improved its winning streak to nine after beating Washington Township, 68-58. Kyree Myers had a game-high 19 points.
Collingswood moved to 15-6 after defeating Maple Shade, 37-26. The Panthers were led by Taylor Hinson’s 14 points, Taylor Martin scored 14 for the Wildcats.