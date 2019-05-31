Gabi Connor’s game-high five goals led the Haddonfield girls’ lacrosse team to a 14-9 win over Manasquan in the NJSIAA Group 2 semifinals on Thursday. It was Connor’s third consecutive game with five goals and her fifth of the season. She’s scored a goal in every game this year and has been held to a single goal just four times. Ashley Campo had four assists for the Bulldogs, her third straight game with three or more. Haddonfield plays Madison in the final at Kean University on Saturday.
Eastern held on to beat Princeton, 9-8, in the Group 4 semifinals. After being down, 6-5, at halftime, the Vikings outscored Princeton, 4-2, in the second half. Ryleigh Heck’s goal with 15 minutes, seven seconds remaining in the second half tied the score at seven. Princeton then scored shortly after before the Vikings rattled off two goals in the final 11:16 of the game to win. Dani Mlkvy led all scorers with four goals for Eastern, which now goes on to play Ridgewood in the final at Kean University on Saturday.