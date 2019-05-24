Jordan Gray took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in GCIT’s 7-0 win over Passaic County Tech in the New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference Tournament final. Gray gave up his lone hit on a 3-2 pitch to Danial Ramos with two outs in the top of the seventh. He struck out five in his complete-game win and had two doubles and an RBI. Nick Aregood had a double and two RBIs for the Cheetahs.