Haddon Township beat Moorestown Friends, 12-1, to win the South Group 1 girls’ lacrosse championship on Thursday. Jamie Cutrera led the Hawks with four goals. Leah Howley and Peyton Moroney each scored twice.
***
Moorestown beat Ocean City, 17-3, to win the South Group 3 final. Kayla Frank scored seven goals to lead the Quakers. Avery Jaffe had a hat trick, and Ashley Nutt and Julia Sullivan each scored twice.
Delaney Patella hit a 3-2 pitch over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the eighth inning as No. 4 Kingsway beat No. 8 Brick Memorial, 1-0, in the South Group 4 softball semifinals. Winning pitcher Marina Costello struck out 11 over eight innings and hit a double. Sarah Cancila went 2-for-3 for the Dragons. Kingsway will play the winner of Friday’s game between Vineland and Shawnee in the championship on Tuesday.
***
Top-seeded Bordentown beat No. 4 Delaware Valley, 4-2, in the Central Group 2 semifinals. Annabella Marino and Makenza Goleniecki each hit solo homers for the Scotties. Goleniecki also had a sacrifice fly. Winning pitcher Annabella Pisapia allowed two hits and struck out eight. Bordentown will play No. 2 Robbinsville in the championship on Tuesday.
***
Lindsey Cramer struck out 14 in her complete-game win as Delran beat Haddon Heights, 2-0, in the South Group 2 semifinals. The Bears will play the winner of Friday’s game between No. 1 Audubon and No. 4 Cinnaminson.
***
Makayla Veneziale struck out 11 and had a double, homer and four RBIs in No. 1 St. Joseph’s 14-2 win over No. 9 Trinity Hall in the South Non-Public B quarterfinals. Veneziale won her 18th game of the season. Emily Jost had a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats. St. Joseph will play No. 4 Rutgers Prep in the semifinal on Tuesday.
Holy Cross beat Wildwood Catholic, 2-1. Emma Chiemiego struck out 10 in her complete-game win. Jill Stankiewicz had an RBI for Holy Cross. The Lancers will play Doane Academy in the semifinals.
***
Julianna LaRusso drove in all of Moorestown’s runs with a grand slam as the Quakers beat Ocean City, 4-2, in the South Group 3 semifinals. Moorestown will play the winner of Friday’s game between Delsea and Cherry Hill West in the championship game.
***
South Hunterdon beat Riverside, 10-0, in the Central Group 1 semifinals. Winning pitcher Kayla Kilmer, Brenna McCloughan and Rebecca Phillips each had two RBIs. Brianna Fritz went 2-for-3 for Riverside.
No. 16 Egg Harbor Township advanced to the South Group 4 semifinals by beating No. 8 Vineland, 8-1. Ethan Dodd went 2-for-4 with an RBI and threw three scoreless innings in relief. Robbie Petracci went 1-for-4 with three RBIs. The Eagles will play the winner of Friday’s game between Cherry Hill East and Howell on Tuesday.
Eastern beat Williamstown, 5-2, to advance to the semifinals against conference rival Cherokee. Isaac Fendrick and Matthew Karpousis each had a double and an RBI for the Vikings.
***
No. 7 Bordentown beat No. 15 South River, 7-2, in the Central Group 2 quarterfinals. Kyle Marchetti allowed just one earned run over five innings. Dylan Wood had a double and a homer. Nick Nemes had two RBIs for the Scotties. Bordentown will face the winner of Friday’s game between Robbinsville and Manasquan on Tuesday.
***
Dylan Heine struck out 12 and didn’t allow a walk over six innings as No. 1 Haddonfield beat No. 9 Sterling, 9-0, in the South Group 2 quarterfinals. Chris Brown had a homer and two RBIs, and Cameron Caruso had four RBIs. Haddonfield will play the winner of Friday’s game between Audubon and Haddon Heights on Tuesday.
***
Stephen Restuccio threw a complete-game shutout and hit a double in No. 6 Hammonton’s 6-0 win over Moorestown in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. Restuccio struck out seven and allowed three hits. The Blue Devils will face No. 2 Cherry Hill West on Tuesday.
Eli Atiya struck out 11 in Cherry Hill West’s 4-0 win over Absegami. Danny Berckman had a two-run single, and Frank Ebling had an RBI single for the Lions.
Toms River East scored the game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning to beat Ocean City, 3-2. Matt Santos had two RBIs for Toms River East. Brandon Lashley threw nine innings with 12 strikeouts for Ocean City.
***
Brandon Castellini threw five shutout innings for the win as No. 4 Holy Spirit defeated No. 12 Wildwood Catholic, 3-0, in the South Non-Public B quarterfinals. The Spartans will play the winner of Friday’s game between No. 1 Gloucester Catholic and No. 8 Ranney in Tuesday’s semifinal.
***
No. 4 Gloucester beat No. 5 Woodstown, 4-3, in the South Group 1 quarterfinals. Sal Carracino had a double and two RBIs. The Lions will play No. 1 Glassboro in the semifinals.
Glassboro beat Pennsville, 6-1. Justin Tongue threw six shutout innings with nine strikeouts.
***
Jordan Gray took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in GCIT’s 7-0 win over Passaic County Tech in the New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference Tournament final. Gray gave up his lone hit on a 3-2 pitch to Danial Ramos with two outs in the top of the seventh. He struck out five in his complete-game win and had two doubles and an RBI. Nick Aregood had a double and two RBIs for the Cheetahs.
***
Middle Township beat Camden County Tech, 12-2, in the final game of coach Chuck Dougherty’s 31-year career. The Panthers’ coach finished his career with a 305-239 record. John Carlson and Drew Harris each had a double and a triple. Christian Galasso led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, setting a school record with his 103rd career hit.