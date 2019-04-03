Burlington Township’s Bailey Enoch threw a no-hitter and drove in one of her team’s two runs in its 2-0 win over New Egypt softball on Tuesday in Burlington County Freedom action. Enoch recorded 16 of the 21 outs via strikeout and walked just one batter. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 for the Falcons’ only multi-hit performance. Mattison Palentchar drove in Burlington Township’s other run. Caitlyn Henry went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double for the Falcons.
In other Burlington County League action, Holy Cross defeated Pennsauken, 15-2. Casey McFadden drove in three runs and had two hits, including a triple. Jill Stankiewicz also had a triple and three RBIs.
Bordentown scored 13 runs in the second inning of its 16-0 win over Cherry Hill West. Michaela Luyber had two home runs and a double for the Scotties. Bordentown only allowed one hit.
Hailey Neville pitched six scoreless innings and only allowed one hit in Ocean City’s 10-0 win over Atlantic City in Cape-Atlantic League play. Neville struck out 10 batters and drove in a run at the plate. Abby Craige had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Audubon didn’t allow any hits in its 9-3 win over Sterling. McKenzie Yurcaba picked up the win in the circle for the Green Wave. Morgan Hearn hit two home runs for Audubon.
Buena defeated Williamstown 11-5. Gabby D’Ottavio had two of Buena’s four hits and drove in two runs.
Baseball
Gloucester Catholic’s Lillo Paxia hit for the cycle and drove in six runs during the Rams’ 14-4 Tri-County Conference win over Schalick. Ryan Nutley had a double and drove in two runs for the Rams. Anthony Solometo struck out nine batters in five innings to earn the win for Gloucester Catholic. Jacob McCafferty had a double and a home run for Schalick.
Sam Gogliuzza drew a game-ending, bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Riverside a 4-3 win over Palmyra in Burlington County Independence action. Justin Wanckel, who scored the game-winning run, started the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk. Anthony Marris earned the win, striking out five hitters in three innings of relief.
Adam Shubert only allowed two hits in six innings and struck out seven batters in Moorestown’s 3-1 win over Bordentown. Moorestown only recorded one hit in the game. Kyle Kato allowed one hit and one unearned run in five innings for Bordentown.
Jarrod Marshall went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs in Florence’s 15-2 win over Westampton Tech. Marshall accounted for one-fourth of Florence’s hits and clubbed two doubles. Joe Brunner, Payne Walachy and Dan Jones each drove in two runs.
Jake Babushak struck out nine hitters and only walked one in 5 2/3 innings to help Northern Burlington shutout Pemberton, 7-0. The Greyhounds’ pitching staff combined to only allow one hit. Lorenzo Repack drove in two runs and hit a triple.
Delran picked up a Burlington County League win over Pennsauken, 14-0, in five innings. Kris Giangreco pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out four. He also went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in three runs. Tyler Leroy went 3-for-3, scored two runs and drove in three.
New Egypt jumped out to a four-run lead through the first three innings of its 5-2 win over Burlington City. Anthony DeSantis picked up the win with seven strikeouts in five innings.
James Longstreet struck out eight hitters in Cape May Tech’s 6-1 win over Middle Township. He and Joel Sheptoch combined to only allow three hits in the Hawks’ Cape-Atlantic League win. Zach Powers and Anthony Paluch each had two hits for Cape May Tech.
Shane Solari had a triple and two RBIs in Holy Spirit’s 5-2 league win over Egg Harbor Township. Steven Petrosh and Trevor Cohen each drove in a run for the Spartans.
Moorestown Friends lost, 11-0, to Friends’ Central on the road in a Friends Schools League matchup. The Phoenix limited Moorestown Friends to two hits.
Andrew Walters pitched six shutout innings in Cherokee’s 6-0 win over Lenape in an Olympic Conference matchup. Walters allowed an average of one baserunner per inning, giving up four hits and two walks. Anthony Schooley drove in two runs, and Jake Prince had a double and an RBIs.
Ethan Burke drove in four runs during Wildwood’s 9-5 win over Camden Academy Charter. Burke and Will Long each had two hits.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Courtney Wolf and Casey Murray each scored four goals in Mainland’s 16-6 win over Millville in Cape-Atlantic League action. Julianna Medina also had a hat-trick. Mainland jumped out to a 7-1 lead at halftime. Casey Etter finished with a hat-trick for Millville.
Jamie Cutrera scored a game-high five goals in Haddon Township’s 11-4 win over Moorestown Friends. Calista Burke, Kelly Grugan and Shannon Walsh each scored twice for the Hawks.