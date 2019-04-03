Burlington Township’s Bailey Enoch threw a no-hitter and drove in one of her team’s two runs in its 2-0 win over New Egypt softball on Tuesday in Burlington County Freedom action. Enoch recorded 16 of the 21 outs via strikeout and walked just one batter. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 for the Falcons’ only multi-hit performance. Mattison Palentchar drove in Burlington Township’s other run. Caitlyn Henry went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double for the Falcons.