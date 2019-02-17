Connor Deveney made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 34 points in Shawnee boys’ basketball’s 54-52 win against Kingsway in overtime on Saturday. Ryan Heine finished as Shawnee’s second-leading scorer with nine points, all off 3-point shots.
***
Camden Catholic outscored Westampton Tech by 15 points in the second quarter of its 62-53 road victory. Babatunde Ajike led the Irish with 17 points.
***
Burlington Township staved off Cherry Hill East’s comeback attempt to beat the Cougars, 50-47. JohnPaul Oluwadare led the Falcons’ three double-figure scorers with 13 points. Cherry Hill East’s Carl Gibson made three 3-pointers as part of his game-high 20 points.
***
Jalen Bergen’s 16-point performance helped Timber Creek beat Triton, 50-43. Justin Bladen chipped in 11 points from the Chargers.
***
After being tied with Gloucester Catholic through the first three quarters, West Deptford earned a 55-50 win. MJ Iraldi led the Eagles with 19 points. Brandon Ratcliffe and Elijah Malloy also scored in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
***
Burlington City beat Sterling, 71-37, behind double-figure games from four scorers. Jahsanti Santiago-Tucker scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils. Michael Green and Amir Landrum each added 16 points.
Girls’ Basketball
Three scorers carried the load for Hammonton in its 44-35 victory against Woodbury as part of the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament’s Showcase Saturday. Jada Thompson led all scorers with 20 points, Khristina Washington had 15 points and Marisa Passarella added 9 for the Blue Devils.
***
Madison Bradley scored a career-high 31 points in Haddon Township’s 45-38 win against Delsea in another SJIBT showcase game.
***
Cherry Hill East outscored Cinnaminson by 12 points in the fourth quarter of its 35-33 win in a SJIBT showcase matchup. Erica Brunson scored 11 points for Cherry Hill East, and Maggie Balderstone added 10.
***
Liv Sofroney scored 13 points and recorded four steals in Delran’s 38-25 win against Burlington City. The Bears outscored the Blue Devils in three of the four quarters in their Burlington County League win.
***
Timber Creek benefited from 22 turnovers by Our Lady of Mercy, beating the Villagers, 56-34. Amiaya Morgan led all scorers with 17 points for Timber Creek. The Chargers outscored Our Lady of Mercy by 10 points in the fourth quarter.
***
Abaigeal Babore scored 26 points and dished seven assists in Paul VI’s 64-58 win against Atlantic City. Carly Stroemel recorded 18 points and seven rebounds in the Eagles’ victory. Ciani Redd-Howard led Atlantic City with 20 points.
***
Ciana Viccharelli scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in Shawnee’s 47-44 win against Westampton Tech. Sierra Sanson led the Renegades with 15 points to help them improve to 12-11. Lillian Gyamfi led all scorers with 21 points for Westampton Tech.
***
GCIT pulled away from Gloucester in the fourth quarter to earn a 40-31 win in Tri-County Conference play. Hannah Sheffield led the Cheetahs with 16 points. Chloe Bennett scored 16 of Gloucester’s 31 points.
***
Lenape outscored Williamstown by 26 points in the first half of its 65-46 home win. Nevaeh Sutton led Lenape’s four double-figure scorers with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Shannon Mulroy and Regan King each made three 3-pointers for Lenape.
Wrestling
Camden Catholic’s Ronny Crane won his 100th career match and the 195-pound weight class during the District 25 tournament in Howell. Camden Catholic won the district title, beating second-place Howell, 221.5-211.5.
***
In the District 21 tournament, Northern Burlington’s Travis Kotelnicki won the 113-pound championship and earned his 100th victory. Tommy Hill, the No. 2 seed in the 195-pound tournament, also earned a tournament win and his 100th career victory. Anthony Giampietro won the 170-pound championship and the district’s Outstanding Wrestler award.
***
Bordentown’s Jajuan Hays earned the third district wrestling championship of his career by winning District 22′s 220-pound weight class.
***
Delsea’s Nick Bennett won District 30′s 152-pound tournament and Most Oustanding Wrestling award. He entered the tournament as the top-seeded 152-pound wrestler and earned the victory in his home gym.
***
Woodstown won the District 8 title and will send 11 wrestlers to regional competition. Robert Parkell won the 170-pound championship, Brian Berry won the 160-pound tournament and Jack Prendergast earned a 10-9 decision in the 145-pound final to contribute to Woodstown’s score.
***
West Deptford senior Corey Fischer won his third career district championship by winning the District 25 160-pound tournament.
***
Kingsway won the District 32 championship, and Dragons’ coach Mike Barikian won District Coach of the Year.
Track and Field
Cinnaminson’s Meredith Updike won the Group 2 55-meter hurdle title with a time of 8.33 seconds, which broke her own school record.
***
Bishop Eustace’s Josh Mo won the Non-Public B shot put championship with a 45-foot, 10-inch throw. He beat his previously personal record by more than one foot.