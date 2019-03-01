The Seneca boys’ basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit to upset No. 2 seeded Ocean City, 62-57, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 3 playoffs on Thursday. The Golden Eagles were powered by Johnny Kennevan’s 21 points and will travel to Mainland on Saturday in the semifinal.
In other South Group 3 action, top-seeded Moorestown powered past defending champion Delsea, 71-48, using a 14-0 run in the third. Nick Cartwright-Atkins tallied a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for the Quakers. Moorestown will play Timber Creek in the semifinals.
Mainland used steady scoring to go past Toms River East, 72-60. Tommy Zanaras had 19 points, Angelo Barron scored 16 and both Jake Cook and Luke Mazur chipped in with 15 each, respectively.
***
Clayton upset top-seeded Penns Grove, 77-70, in the quarterfinals of the South Group 1 playoffs on Thursday. The Clippers play Haddon Township in the semifinals.
Elsewhere in the South Group 1 quarterfinals, Keon Sabb and Kwandel Tokley combined for 33 points to lift Glassboro over Woodbury, 50-47 and advance to the semifinals against Wildwood.
Wildwood outscored Pitman by seven in the fourth quarter to win, 49-46. Rob Petersen had 18 for the Warriors. Wildwood, a No. 14 seed, advanced to the quarterfinals after upsetting No. 3 Salem on Tuesday.
***
DJ Woodbury had scored 33 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in Burlington City’s 72-56 victory over Middlesex in the quarterfinals of the Central Group 1 playoffs. The Blue Devils face Bound Brook in the semifinals.
In other Central Group 1 action, top-seeded Willingboro advanced after romping Stem Civics Charter School, 87-52, scoring 20 points or more in every quarter. Marcus Randolph netted 33 points for the Chimeras.
Bound Brook defeated Palmyra, 62-48 to move onto the semifinals.
***
Burlington Township defeated Matawan, 66-37 in the quarterfinals of the Central Group 3 playoffs. The Falcons play the winner of Colts Neck and Neptune in the semifinals.
***
Top-seeded St. Augustine held off St. Joseph-Metuchen, 54-38, in the Non-Public A playoffs. Five Hermits players reached double-figure points, as Cole Vanderslice notched a team-high 14 and had five steals. The team plays Camden Catholic in the semifinals.
Elsewhere in the Non-Public A bracket, Camden Catholic downed Christian Brothers, 52-49, despite being outscored 14-5 in the fourth quarter. Uche Okafor had 16 points for the Irish while the Colts’ Josh Cohen had a game-high 23.
Hartnel Haye and Tyshon Judge combined for 37 points to lead Paul VI to a 70-46 victory over visiting Bishop Eustace. The Eagles play Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals.
Maddie McCracken’s game-high 27 points paced top-seeded Wildwood over Gloucester, 51-33, in the South Group 1 playoff quarterfinals. The Warriors held all scoring Lions’ players to under 10 points. Wildwood takes on Schalick in the semifinals.
In other South Group 1 action, Haddon Township held Pitman scoreless during the second quarter in its 31-14 victory. The Hawks face Palmyra in the semifinals.
Schalick beat Woodbury, 55-50, to advance behind Tia Furbush’s 21 points. DarRique Smith had a game-high 25.
Palmyra advances after defeating Pennsville, 55-47, behind Ashanti Taylor’s 21 point, 12 rebound and 12 steal triple-double. Elizabeth Shover recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
***
Danielle Donoghue netted a game-high 17 points in Ocean City’s 50-34 win over Lacey Township in the South Group 3 playoff quarterfinals. The Red Raiders take on the winner of Toms River East and Toms River South in the semifinals.
In other South Group 3 action, top-seeded Mainland defeated Absegami, 46-34. Kylee Watson had 19 points for the Mustangs, who will be hosting Winslow Township in the semifinals on Saturday.
Winslow Township held Highland to seven points in the first half of its 35-19 win. Adriyana Jennings had a game-high 11 points for the Eagles.