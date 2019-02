Delsea outscored Lacey Township by 20 points in the first half of its 75-57 victory in a South Group 3 matchup. Javon Gordon scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half. He also had seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Kobey Evans scored 21 points, while Trey Simmons had 15 points and seven assists for the Crusaders. Lacey’s Carl Swensen scored 22 points and joined the 1,000-point club. Delsea advances to face the winner of No. 1 Moorestown and No. 16 Deptford.