Kaya Fynn’s grand slam in the sixth inning sparked a seven-run rally for Audubon, completing an 8-7 comeback win over Cinnaminson in the South Group 2 semifinals. Cinnaminson went ahead 5-0 after two innings and brought the lead up to 7-1 going into the sixth. Olivia Malinowski brought in the first run for the Green Wave, a solo home run in the fourth, then hit another solo shot in the sixth before Fynn’s grand slam. Maddie Figiel went 3-for-4 with a triple, while Candace Delio had two doubles and two runs for the Pirates. No. 1 Audubon meets No. 2 Delran in the final.