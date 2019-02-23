Faraji Robinson scored a layup off a baseline inbound play with 18 seconds left to give Palmyra boys’ basketball a 59-58 win over Northern Burlington on Friday. Robinson led all scorers with 30 points in the Panthers’ sixth consecutive win. Robinson finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds, and he also recorded five steals. Steven McKoy also finished with a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Panthers improve to 16-10.