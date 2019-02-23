Faraji Robinson scored a layup off a baseline inbound play with 18 seconds left to give Palmyra boys’ basketball a 59-58 win over Northern Burlington on Friday. Robinson led all scorers with 30 points in the Panthers’ sixth consecutive win. Robinson finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds, and he also recorded five steals. Steven McKoy also finished with a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Panthers improve to 16-10.
***
Pennsauken Tech earned its school-record 20th win by beating Camden County Tech, 72-47. Jay White scored 31 points for the Tornados and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jeff Broadwater also finished with a double-double with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Broadwater also recorded six blocks. White is now 19 points shy of 1,000.
***
Moorestown outscored Rancocas Valley by double digits in the second and third quarters of its 60-39 win. Akhil Giri made three three-pointers as part of his game-high 14 points. Vinnie Caprarola scored all 12 of his points for the Quakers on three-point shots. The Quakers are co-champions of the Burlington County’s Liberty Division.
***
West Deptford beat Cumberland, 53-34, behind Brandon Ratcliffe’s game-high 17 points. Elijah Malloy finished as the Eagles’ second-leading scorer with 13 points.
***
Four players finished in double figures in Sterling’s 58-52 win over Woodstown. Atwan Arnett led the Silver Knights with 15 points, while Dylan Edeleman scored 13. Woodstown’s Jake Pratt led all scorers with 16.
***
Marcellus Ross scored 23 points to lead St. Joe’s Hammonton to a 67-54 win over Winslow Township. Corey Blackwell added 11 points, and Ian Brown scored 10 for the Wildcats.
***
Penns Grove beat Paulsboro, 66-60, in overtime to earn its 22nd win of the season. Kavon Lewis led the Red Devils with 26 points. DaiJuan Jackson-Edwards had a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double for Paulsboro.
Girls’ Basketball
Lenape clinched a share of the Olympic Conference’s American Division girls’ basketball title by beating Winslow, 45-38, on the road on Friday. Regan King led all scorers with 13 points for Lenape.
***
Carly Stroemel scored 14 points, including the 1,000th of her career in in Paul VI’s 53-52 double-overtime win over Northern Highlands.
***
Millville won a Cape-Atlantic Consolation matchup over Our Lady of Mercy, 54-18. Three Thunderbolts scored in double figures. Tanazha Ford led all scorers with 12 points, while Armanee DeBarry and Fatimah Owens each added 10.
***
Pennsauken outscored Seneca by five points in the fourth quarter to earn a 35-30 road win. Vivian Uricoechea led all scorers with 15 points for Pennsauken.
***
Eight different Crusaders scored in Bishop Eustace’s 48-42 win over Holy Cross. Madison Grubb scored a team-high nine points to help Bishop Eustace improve to 17-7. The Crusaders shot 21-for-25 from the free-throw line.
***
Brianna Sorrento scored 26 points in Northern Burlington’s 70-47 win over Palmyra in Burlington County League play. Haylei Archer finished with 15 points, and Alexa Blue dropped 12 for the Greyhounds. Ashanti Taylor accounted for more than half of Palmyra’s points with 25.
***
Donovan Catholic needed overtime to beat Wildwood, 51-50. Wildwood had three double-figure scorers. Maddie McCracken paced the Warriors’ offense with 20 points. Jordyn Keating led all scorers with 25 points for Donovan Catholic.
***
Moorestown Friends’ hot start carried it to a 64-30 win over Doane Academy. The Foxes outscored the Spartans 24-2 in the first quarter. Veyoni Davis led all scorers with 21 points, and Bella Runyan added 20.
***
Camden Catholic outscored Woodbury by 41 points in the final three quarters of its 75-34 win. Eliana Santana led the Irish with 32 points. Lindsay Bednarek and Annaliah Maldonado also had double-figure games.
***
Shawnee beat Burlington Township, 57-31, behind a 20-point game from Ciana Viccharelli. The Renegades outscored the Falcons 24-4 in the third quarter.