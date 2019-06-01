Down by a run, the St. Augustine baseball team scored three runs in the home sixth to knock off St. Joseph’s-Metuchen, 5-3, to win the South Non-Public A title on Friday. Kevin Foreman went 3-for-4 and Cole Vanderslice went 2-for-2 with a run scored. Jayson Hoopes tossed six innings and struck out five for the Hermits, who have won the title for the fourth straight year.